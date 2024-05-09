Stormy Daniels returns to the stand at Trump trial today





Stormy Daniels' fast-paced and sensational testimony in Donald Trump's criminal trial is set to continue for a second day on Thursday.

The adult film star directly pointed the finger at the former president during his testimony Tuesday, identifying Trump as the man in an alleged 2006 sexual encounter that set off a nearly two-decade chain of events leading to this historic procedure.

Speaking so fast that she had to be frequently interrupted and asked to slow down by the judge or prosecutor, Daniels told jurors a detailed account of the alleged encounter in a hotel suite, which she said occurred at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. She then explained why she accepted $130,000 in exchange for her silence ten years later, days before Trump was elected president.

His description of a two-hour conversation that turned sexual included some details that Judge Juan Merchan said would have been “best kept quiet.” That testimony prompted defense attorneys to unsuccessfully ask for a mistrial.

Tuesday's hearing ended with Daniels under fire during cross-examination by Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, who accused Daniels of fabricating aspects of his story and is asked if she had financial reasons for coming forward.

While Trump appeared relatively stoic throughout the testimony, the transcript of the proceedings shows that those within earshot heard him lash out.

Merchan summoned lawyers and prosecutors to his bench for a sidebar around noon, and said Trump was “audibly swearing” and “visually shaking his head,” as Daniels testified.

Calling Trump's behavior “contemptuous,” he asked another Trump lawyer, Todd Blanche, to warn the accused.

Prosecutors told the jury how a former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, wired $130,000 to Daniels' lawyer in October 2016 after she agreed not to tell her story. They claim a series of reimbursements from Trump to Cohen were illegally disguised to hide their connection to the Daniels payment.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from those reimbursements. His defense attorneys argued the money was intended to cover Cohen's legal fees. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies having sex with Daniels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/trump-trial-stormy-daniels-testifying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos