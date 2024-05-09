Mockery, low tactics, sexist tropes: gloriously, Stormy Daniels returns Donald Trump in kind | Emma Brockes





Stormy Daniels' spectacle on the witness stand in a Manhattan courtroom this week reminded us of Trump's latest female antagonist, E Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who sued Trump for sexual assault, victorious in another courtroom in January. . Daniels, unlike Carroll, is not the plaintiff in this case. Nonetheless, Trump's fortunes rest, in large part, on his credibility, a 45-year-old former porn star whom the New York Times this week described as a complicated and flawed witness. If Carroll, elegant, measured and articulate, was the perfect victim, Daniels is practically the archetype of the woman that legal systems tend to revile. And yet, based on her opening testimony, she seems to me to be Trump's worst nightmare.

This impression is extrajudicial. Daniels, who has already been chastised by the judge for straying from the subject, may prove too capricious a witness to carry out what Carroll did: the civil case equivalent of a guilty verdict against a capable man almost supernaturally to avoid them. However, looking beyond the verdicts and public image, Daniels is, in some ways, by far Trump's most threatening foe. Unable to make up the details of her testimony this week, prompting court reporters to find sober ways to present her account of spanking Trump with a rolled-up magazine and insisting on having sex with her without a condom . This is a woman ready to meet Trump at his favorite site of conflict, public humiliation, and, based on the evidence so far, he is not coping well with it.

At Carroll's hearing last year, the former president did not follow the standard performance of sneering, smirking and mocking that he reserves for female critics, whether they accuse him of rape or run against him for president. Accounts from the courtroom this week suggest that character was no match for Daniels. The Associated Press reported that Trump squirmed and frowned during Daniel's testimony. The Washington Post recorded him muttering angrily and profanities, earning Trump his own reprimand from the judge. I understand your client is upset, but he is audibly swearing, Judge Merchan told Trump's lawyers. Upset! Go stormy.

As in many episodes involving Trump, this is a dramatic reversal of cultural norms. Women like Daniels tend not to thrive in the courts, where indiscipline that might be considered immodest in a man is more likely to be interpreted in women as synonymous with trash. None of that really applies here. It was always understood about Daniels that, on a deep level, she had Trump's number and knew how to hit him where it hurt. If the narrative he built around Carroll's accusation was the classic too-ugly-to-rape defense, it won't work with Daniels, 30 years his junior and a confident sex operator who seems determined to portray Trump as a pathetic little man. While they were making love, she said Tuesday, she recalled, trying to think about anything other than what was happening.

The question that remains unanswered, besides what was the magazine she allegedly spanked him with (was it The Economist? Or, as every Brit over a certain age immediately thought, a Womans Weekly? Was it, in a pleasant dramatic irony, a copy of the Enquirer?), how will this land with his supporters? Trump has long capitalized on the idea that he is the kind of pussy-grabbing sexual abuser who might enjoy having sex with a porn star. Until now, we've never heard about the other side and the description of Daniels as a man allegedly more interested in questioning her about STD testing and whether sex workers are union women, rather than actually having sex, replaces her swaggering image with a picky attitude. , emasculated alternative. If Trump destroys women by reducing them to sexist tropes, Daniels responds in exactly the same way.

This maneuver, as Trump's lawyers pointed out in asking for a mistrial (it was denied), has nothing to do with the facts of the case, which depend on whether Trump paid to Daniels $130,000 (104,000) in hush money in advance. in the 2016 election, then covered it up by falsifying business records. Trump and his team know what Daniels is doing, which is blunt, salacious, and incredibly detailed, making him an absolute fool in front of the world. This, they argued, is unfair. It's below the belt. This is undoubtedly an approach borrowed from Trump's own playbook.

