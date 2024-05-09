Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Serbian president hail 'ironclad' friendship in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Serbian president on Wednesday, with both sides expressing optimism that the visit will further strengthen the all-weather friendly relations between China and the Balkan country, a candidate for EU membership. 'European Union.

Xi arrived in Serbia on Tuesday evening and was warmly welcomed by France, where he had a high-stakes state visit dominated by commercial disputes and the Russias war in Ukraine.

Thousands of people chanting China and Serbia and waving flags were bussed from across Serbia to attend a welcoming ceremony for Xi in front of the Serbia Palace on Wednesday, in the new Belgrade district where the talks.

Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the crowd from a balcony, calling Xi an ironclad friend. He said his visit to Serbia is historic because it paves the way for even closer ties.

We are making history today even if it doesn't seem like it to many (people), Vucic said. We thank President Xi. He hasn't been to Europe for five years and he has chosen our little Serbia again.

At the start of the official meeting on Wednesday, Xi said that we are first-hand witnesses that the Serbian people regard the Chinese people as their best and unfailing friend.

This is a truly bilateral and true friendship… I sincerely welcome this and it really made an extremely deep impression on me, Xi said, according to state television RTS.

Xi will visit Hungary later on Wednesday. Like Serbia, Hungary is considered one of China's friendliest partners in Europe.

Signs of pro-Chinese sentiments were clearly visible throughout the Serbian capital. A huge Chinese flag was placed on a skyscraper along a road leading into the city from the airport. Smaller Chinese and Serbian flags were visible in the city center and along a highway.

China has invested billions of dollars in Serbia in the form of investments and loans, particularly in the mining and infrastructure sectors. The two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2016 and a free trade agreement last year.

Some of these agreements, such as tariff-free trade with China, do not comply with the conditions of EU membership. Although Serbia officially wants to join the 27-nation bloc, it is gradually moving away from that path.

Serbia, a landlocked country in the heart of the Balkans, is a key country in China's development. Belt and Road Initiative designed to increase Beijing's influence in Europe through economic investment. Critics say it could serve as a Chinese Trojan horse and gateway to Europe.

Xi also arrived in Serbia on a symbolic date, the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by American planes during the NATO air war over Kosovo, during which three Chinese citizens were You are.

This incident helped forge close political ties between China and Serbia.

Chinese companies operate Serbia's largest copper mine and steel mill, and are also building numerous roads and highways across the country, as well as a railway to Hungary, its northern neighbor.

Our bilateral relationship has stood the test of the changing international environment and become a fine example of state-to-state relations, Xi said in a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

At a new historic starting point, China will work with Serbia to stick to the original aspiration and forge ahead together to open up a new perspective in China-Serbia cooperation,” Xi added. I am confident that this visit will be fruitful and open a new chapter in Sino-Serbian relations.

In 2014, Hungary and Serbia reached an agreement with Beijing to modernize the railway between their capitals, Budapest and Belgrade, as part of a Belt and Road plan to connect the Chinese-controlled port of Piraeus, Greece, to the southern port of entry Chinese goods to Central and Eastern Europe.

The more than $2 billion project is expected to be completed in 2026, after numerous delays.

In 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Serbia took semi-secret delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system carried on Y-20 transport planes of the Chinese Air Force.

The delivery of weapons to the territory of at least two NATO member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China's growing global reach.

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu contributed from Taipei, Taiwan.

