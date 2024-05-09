'I Promise You' Donald Trump Won't Accept Election Results If He Loses





President Biden on Wednesday expressed deep skepticism that former President Trump would accept the results of November's election if he lost, calling the behavior “dangerous” on the part of his opponent.

“This guy is not a Democrat with a small 'd,'” Biden told CNN's Erin Burnett.

“It’s Trump…and he might not accept the outcome of the election?” I promise you he won’t,” Biden added. “He won’t, which is dangerous. Look, I travel around the world with other world leaders. You know what they all say? It's no joke, 80 percent of them, after an important meeting, say, “You have to win.” My democracy is at stake.'”

Biden cited Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail suggesting he would go after his political opponents and his promise to repeal key Democratic laws that lowered the cost of some prescription drugs, as well as his promise to implement a law 10 percent customs duty on imports.

Trump has continued to falsely argue that the 2020 election was fraudulent and rigged against him, despite the dismissal of numerous lawsuits on the issue and the dismissal of his claims by election officials at the federal and state levels.

Rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden's victory after Trump called on his supporters to rally in Washington, D.C., that day.

Last week, the former president indicated he would be reluctant to accept the results if he lost.

“If everything is honest, I would happily accept the results,” Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview Wednesday. “If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.”

A key pillar of Biden's re-election campaign has been warning voters that Trump poses a grave threat to democracy. But Trump leads Biden in battleground state polls, and the two are neck and neck in national polls.

Biden told CNN on Wednesday that he feels good about the state of his campaign, pointing to the strong organization of his operation compared to Trump, who has yet to open field offices in the field states. battle and is lagging behind in terms of personnel.

“We block and we attack. We go out and make sure we knock on doors and get people out the old fashioned way,” Biden said. “I think I feel good about the trajectory of the campaign. And you know as well as I do, most people don't really focus and decide until the fall. There's a lot going on. We'll see what happens.”

