RFK Jr. Challenges Donald Trump to Debate at Libertarian Convention





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenged Donald Trump to a one-on-one debate when the two address a Libertarian convention later this month, a move that comes as the candidate The GOP's presumption has stepped up both criticism of Kennedy's independent candidacy and is demanding that President Joe Biden meet him on the debate stage.

Claiming he draws a lot of voters from your former supporters, Kennedy told Trump in an open letter published Tuesday at X that the Libertarian convention offers perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your own account. hesitant supporters.

Trump sounded optimistic in calling on Biden to debate him ahead of the November general election, but avoided previous instances of debating other rivals. Trump skipped the 2024 Republican primary debates, saying it wasn't necessary because voters know him and his record.

Kennedy, who challenged Biden last year for the Democratic nomination before launching an independent bid, argued that his relatively strong showings in a few national polls gave weight to his candidacy. Polls during the 2016 presidential campaign regularly placed Libertarian Gary Johnson's support in the single or double digits, but he ultimately only received about 3 percent of the vote nationally.

In the open letter to Trump, Kennedy said their debate could show the American public that at least two of the leading candidates aren't afraid to debate each other. Kennedy wrote that convention organizers are ready to use our time there to bring the American people to the debate they deserve!

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the Libertarian Party did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Kennedy's debate challenge.

Kennedy and Trump are expected to appear on separate days before attendees at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C., later this month. Both candidates are seeking support from Libertarian-leaning voters, although Kennedy, who is striving to appear on all 50 ballots, has ruled out a state-by-state petition process from officially running as a Libertarian candidate.

In recent weeks, the Trump campaign has stepped up its attacks on Kennedy, who has appealed to disaffected Democrats and Republicans seeking an alternative to the looming rematch of the 2020 election.

Last month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that RFK Jr. is a Democratic plant, a radical left-wing liberal who was put in place to help crooked Joe Biden. MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump's candidacy, also published its own critical articles and created an anti-Kennedy website.

Leaving court one day last week after his secret trial, Trump told reporters he did not feel threatened by Kennedy's offer.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Michelle L. Price and Ruth Brown in New York and Linley Sanders in Washington contributed to this report.

