Trump Hosts Dinner for NFT Buyers on Manhattan Trial's Day Off





Donald Trump spends his day out of court thanking NFT buyers. The former president will host a reception at Mar-a-Lago for people who spent about $10,000 on digital collectibles. Trump rarely leaves the Manhattan courtroom during the week.

Former President Donald Trump receives rare reprieve during his criminal trial in Manhattan. He spends one thanking the buyers of his latest digital collectible series.

On Wednesday, Trump will host buyers who spent about $10,000 on the “Mugshot Edition” of Trump digital trading cards at his private Mar-a-Lago resort. Wednesday is typically an off day for Trump's trial, where he is accused of falsifying business records to hide alleged secret funds ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

It's the latest example of how Trump spends part of his time running for a second term to pursue private business interests. The former president previously attended a shoe convention in Philadelphia to tout his officially licensed $199 shoes. (There was also a limited edition gold offering for $399, which the company said was sold out.)

According to his latest financial disclosure, Trump reported income between $100,001 and $1 million from past NFT sales.

Like many Trump products over the years, he licenses his name and the respective companies take care of the rest. Yet the deals underscore a mix of private interests and public service, a major hallmark of the Trump presidency. The biggest deal of all, Trump's social media platform, Truth, would be nowhere near as big without his support.

By comparison, President Joe Biden spent part of his day in the swing state of Wisconsin. Even if Biden's was official, he could also tout a $3.3 billion investment at the site of a mostly failed Trump-era project.

