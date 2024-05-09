This election is Rahul Gandhi against Narendra Modi, jihad against vikas: Amit Shah | Election news





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were an election of Rahul Gandhi against Narendra Modi. The 2024 election is a Rahul Gandhi versus Narendra Modi election. This is an election that pits voting for jihad against voting for vikas, Shah said at a public meeting in Telanganas Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, which votes on May 13. He also framed the ongoing parliamentary elections as a contest between Modis Bharatiya guarantee and Rahul's China guarantee. Referring to the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a triangle of appeasement, he said, “These people do not allow the celebration of 'Liberation Day 'Hyderabad' (September 17). ). These people oppose the CAA. These people want to rule Telangana on the basis of Sharia law and Quran. The Union minister expressed confidence that even though the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019, this time it would win 10. This double-digit score will help PM Modi win 400 seats (in Parliament). The Congress is spreading lies, saying that if PM Modi becomes Prime Minister again, he will end reservations. But PM Modi has been ruling this country for 10 years and he has not put an end to any reservations. It was the Congress party that removed reservations from SC, ST and OBC by giving four percent to Muslims. If the BJP wins, we will increase reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, Shah said. He also said that Modi had made efforts to boost the textile industry of Bhongir. The government's textile policy aims to strengthen the system at all levels, from farm to fiber, from fiber to factory, from factory to fashion and from fashion to exports. Further criticizing the Congress, Shah said the party was not fulfilling its promises. Prime Minister Modi sticks to what he says and promises. The Congress party stopped the construction of Ram Mandir for 70 years. In just five years, Prime Minister Modi won the case, performed the bhoomi pooja and conducted the pran prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Modi also revoked Article 370 so that our flag continues to fly forever in Kashmir, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/elections/rahul-gandhi-versus-narendra-modi-lok-sabha-election-amit-shah-9318395/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos