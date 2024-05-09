Stormy Daniels testifies against Donald Trump in secret trial in New YorkExBulletin





Judge Juan Merchan presides over the proceedings as Stormy Daniels, far right, answers questions during direct examination from Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger in Manhattan Criminal Court, as former President Donald Trump and defense attorney Todd Blanche, May 7.

NEW YORK Adult film actor Stormy Daniels appeared in court Thursday morning for a second day in the criminal trial against Donald Trump.

Her testimony followed a graphic day on the stand Tuesday, where she detailed an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 in a hotel suite as well as their contact between 2006 and 2008. Trump has denied the affair.

Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is one of two women the prosecution accuses Trump of paying to protect his electoral prospects the first time he ran for the White House.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York to conceal damaging information to influence the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, claims the trial himself constitutes “election interference” because of the manner in which he disrupts his candidacy for president in 2024. He must be present in court every day and is therefore unable to campaign when he does. East.

Stormy Daniels arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9 in New York.

Prosecutors argued that the details Daniels has given so far in his testimony were intended to establish his credibility and also to explain what exactly Trump wanted to silence with a nondisclosure agreement and a $130,000 settlement from the from his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen. The defense didn't want her to talk about sex at all, arguing it was a matter of books and records, and asked for a mistrial, a move the judge rejected. On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan asked prosecutors to ask him not to give unnecessary details and to be more succinct in his answers.

The former president sat in the courtroom for his testimony, as required by New York criminal law, and was accompanied by one of his sons, Eric Trump, although he was not present at the start of testimony Thursday.

