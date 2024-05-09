Trump's VP pick could hand Senate nomination to MAGA foe





CLEVELAND Two of former President Donald Trump's vice presidential nominees face serious political complications: Republican governors who will choose their successors.

If Trump opts for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis would be able to choose his replacement perhaps immediately if Rubio resigns and moves to avoid the constitutional blockage of having both candidates on the list residing in the same State. If Sen. JD Vance of Ohio becomes vice president, Gov. Mike DeWine would choose a new senator.

Both governors have recent, conflicting histories with Trump, raising doubts about whether the people they appoint would meet the often rigid right-wing standards of his MAGA movement. And while the succession dynamic won't necessarily hurt Rubio or Vance's chances of being selected, it is the subject of speculative conversations in both states.

DeSantis and Trump are emerging from a bitter clash for the GOP presidential nomination. While there are signs of detente, enough trust issues remain that the idea of ​​handing DeSantis the Senate appointment power is one that Trump world approaches with caution.

Trump doesn't want to give that nomination to DeSantis, a Trump confidant told NBC News. This is something being considered.

In Ohio, Trump campaigned vigorously against the DeWines-backed candidate, state Sen. Matt Dolan, in a recent Republican Senate primary, calling DeWine a crusty avatar of the establishment and a RINO, or Republican in name only. Many believe Dolan, who lost the primary to Trump-backed Bernie Moreno, would be on DeWines' shortlist to succeed Vance.

I don't think Gov. DeWine is really concerned about President Trump's thoughts or what he thinks, said former Rep. Jim Renacci, who lost a 2022 primary to DeWine and now chairs the Republican Party of Medina County. He is in his last term. He doesn't need the former president's blessing.

In either case, a nomination for DeSantis or DeWine would be interim, until the next statewide election is held.

But there might be a way to limit DeSantis' influence on the choice. The Trump confidant described a scenario in Florida, first reported by The Bulwark, in which Rubio would resign from the Senate immediately after being wiretapped by Trump. The resignation would be early enough to trigger a special election for the seat. DeSantis would most likely appoint someone until the special election is held, but it would be for a limited time.

A Trump ally who discussed vice presidential options directly with Trump said Rubio has the most potential but is the biggest bank hit, meaning he checks many of the boxes Trump wants check, but that the potential choice would carry risks.

Marco speaks MAGA Spanish very well, the person said.

Trump and DeSantis were considered close after Trump supported DeSantis' bid for governor in 2018. But their relationship exploded in a very public way after DeSantis decided to run against Trump in the 2024 presidential nomination. By the time DeSantis left the race in January, they regularly attacked each other openly. And while DeSantis was quick to support Trump, he also expressed concerns that Trump would prioritize identity politics in his search for a vice presidential nominee.

The two recently had breakfast at a South Florida golf club to give the public the impression that the hatchet has been buried, but Trump allies say there would still be a huge skepticism about nominating DeSantis to the Senate.

A Senate vacancy could be a significant public gift for DeSantis. Among those he may consider for the nomination are his wife, Casey; his chief of staff, James Uthmeier; or former House Speaker Jose Oliva, a longtime ally, according to three longtime Florida Republicans interviewed about a potential shortlist. DeSantis could also choose to nominate himself to that seat, these sources said.

In Ohio, Vance may have cemented himself as a leading contender for the vice presidency after guiding Trump in favor of Moreno, a move that gave Trump a big victory in a competitive race. Moreno will face longtime Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

A Trump campaign staffer said the growing consensus among GOP operatives is that Vance is a lock, although this person left the door open for Trump to choose Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., or someone who generates less buzz.

Trump's selection process has been closely watched, with candidates yet to receive detailed screening questionnaires and Trump saying he does not expect to make a choice before the Republican National Convention in July.

Choosing Scott would also put the decision about his successor in the hands of a Republican governor, but in this case, a clear Trump ally: Henry McMaster of South Carolina. DeWine, himself a former senator, has had far more friction with Trump and his base.

DeWines' lockdown orders and mask mandates early in the Covid pandemic enraged voters on the right and led to primary challenges from Renacci and others. And in the final days of this year's Senate primaries, DeWine gave a surprise endorsement to Dolan, whose relatively moderate policies have angered Trump.

David Helmick, a Republican leader in Mahoning County, said he would prefer Vance to stay in the Senate because his positions on U.S. trade policy closely align with those of working-class voters in the Youngstown area.

If Bernie Moreno ends up losing in November, I would like DeWine to appoint him to Vances' seat, Helmick said. But DeWine will likely end up nominating Matt Dolan since he supported him in the primary.

Others aren't so sure.

Ryan Stubenrauch, an adviser and spokesman for DeWine's previous campaigns, said he believes DeWine will seek a consensus candidate acceptable to both old-guard Republicans and MAGA voters. While Dolan might have been DeWine's preference among the choices available in the primary, he would have a larger universe to choose from if a Vice President Vance created a vacancy.

I'd say there's less than a 50 percent chance he picks Dolan, Stubenrauch said. If this happened to him, he's not an idiot. He's been in politics for a long time and so he understands the electorate, he understands the people who don't like him right now.

Another Ohio GOP strategist, granted anonymity to speak candidly, agreed.

DeWine would like his pick to win reelection, and there's no way the Trump wing of the party would accept Dolan, the strategist said. There are many people both sides can agree on. That would be the stupidest decision. And Mike DeWine is not stupid.

Other potential nominations mentioned by Ohio Republican insiders include Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who finished third behind Moreno and Dolan in the March Senate primary; former GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken; and former state Supreme Court Justice Judi French. DeWine could also choose to thin out what is expected to be a crowded GOP primary field for governor in 2026 by selecting Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost or Treasurer Robert Sprague, two GOP sources said.

Less likely is the possibility that DeWine, 77, could name himself an interim senator and agree not to run for the full term while giving Husted a chance to run for incumbent governor.

A thousand percent no, Stubenrauch replied when asked about the likelihood of such a scenario. One hundred thousand percent no.

Henry J. Gomez reported from Cleveland and Matt Dixon from Tallahassee, Florida.

