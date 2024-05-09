This political satire is as tasteless as lettuce





Boris Johnson is catnip for political satirists, on the one hand his buffoonish idiosyncrasy and excessive chatter make their task too easy. This is probably one of the reasons why Michael McManus has built his new political comedy around a distinctly Johnsonian creature getting the keys to Number 10 after the 2026 election. A comedy about Keir Starmer's government or, if l imagination can stretch to another Tory victory, Rishi Sunak's, might be more relevant, but it certainly wouldn't be as funny. Except board games! isn't funny enough. Our John Wagner, a guy with wild hair and the cheerful air of a schoolboy given the keys to the school sweet shop, found himself in Downing Street after the surprise victory of the separatist One party Nation, a renegade group of centrist conservatives co-led by Angela Rayner-style socialist Lisa (Debra Stephenson). A hung parliament, so we didn't lose, but we didn't win either?, asks Matthew Cottles, baffled, Wagner requires a coalition with the SNP. A bigger problem is that of Seth Wagner's Machiavellian advisor, who takes on Red Bull, and who establishes himself as the main policy maker with the help of an AI software program that strangely analyzes everything. Think of a manifesto that sells out public schools and the NHS, politically disarms the House of Lords and perhaps even overthrows the monarchy. Meanwhile, on the streets, Thames Water has all but collapsed and Russia and China appear to be doing something dodgy when it comes to electricity supplies. McManus, who worked for Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath (he also wrote the 2019 play Maggie & Ted), has enough insider knowledge to make Downing Street's malfunctioning internal machines seem vaguely authentic. Joanne Read's pleasantly exuberant and brightly colored production also boasts good work, particularly from Natalie Dunne as Anne, Wagner's skillfully controlling wife, and Jason Callender as Luke, his principled but unmasked chief of staff. Yet the plot dissolves as easily as tissue. None of these people's actions make any sense, as they are stuck in a storyline consisting largely of gags strung together randomly. A Strange Object or Two Hurts: A brass knuckle gag shows Wagner celebrating black and white minstrels for actually creating diversity. Most of the time, comedy is more of the stand-up variety. As for Cottle, he does what he can, but Wagner is too lightly characterized to serve any meaningful satirical purpose. Party games! fits into a venerable line of political satire, including Yes Ministry and The Thick Of It, which takes aim at elected politicians unsuitable in almost every way for the job at hand. There is a universality there that never disappears. All the same, and for all its built-in fun factor, Party Games! looks old fashioned. It's a shame, it's a bold move on Yvonne Arnaud's part to program an original play and a full auditorium at the press night suggests that there is certainly local audience support for this play. Alas Party Games!, to give a nod to a running gag, is as tasteless as lettuce. Until May 11 then on tour. Tickets: 01483 44 00 00; yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/theatre/what-to-see/party-games-yvonne-arnaud-theatre-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos