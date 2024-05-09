Greek Mitsotakis to express unease over Chora Museum conversion during Turkey visit





English wall Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized the recent transformation of Istanbul's Chora Museum into a mosque on May 8, during his monthly visit to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The prime minister added that he would express his “discomfort” to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Ankara on May 13. Sakellaropoulou shared his impressions of his visit with Mitsotakis and said the conversion of Chora into a mosque “sent a negative message”. “We are talking about a monument of cultural heritage. If we want a good relationship, we must respect mutual values,” she added. The Greek Foreign Ministry also said that the opening of the converted mosque on May 6 was “an insult” to its status on the UNESCO world heritage list, and that Turkey “defied the international community” when carrying out the conversion. “Preserving the universal character of monuments and respecting international standards to preserve their religious and cultural heritage is the obligation of all States,” we read in the ministry’s press release. Mitsotakis' visit to Türkiye is seen as the latest step in a diplomatic thaw between the two historic rivals. Erdoğan visited Greece in December 2023, restoring warm relations after the two countries had long been at odds over issues such as the beginning and end of their continental shelves, energy resources, flights over the Aegean Sea and the policy towards the ethnically divided island of Cyprus. The Byzantine-era church in Istanbul's historic Fatih district was transformed into a museum in 1945 by cabinet decision. The government of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) “reconverted” the status of the structure in 2020, as well as that of Hagia Sophia. After years of preparation and modification efforts, the converted half-mosque, half-museum opened its doors to the public on May 6, in a ceremony that Erdoğan joined by teleconference. The medieval Church of the Holy Savior of Chora, built near the ancient city walls of Constantinople, contains 14th-century Byzantine mosaics and frescoes depicting scenes from biblical stories. The building's frescoes were hidden by curtains in anticipation of the conversion, provoking anger due to the historical and cultural value of the icons. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has given Turkey until February 2022 to submit an updated report on changes to Chora and Hagia Sophia, expressing “deep concern” about the effects of the transformations. The Turkish Foreign Ministry refused to present the report, saying the request was made with “partisan and political motivations.” Erdoğan and the ruling AKP have used the “reconversion” of these historic structures as campaign material for the 2023 general elections, presenting the move as a long-awaited victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/greeces-mitsotakis-to-voice-discomfort-over-converted-chora-museum-during-turkey-visit-news-64320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos