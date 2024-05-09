Judge ends daily spraying of courtroom photos in Donald Trump's Hush Money trial





Donald Trump's secret trial resumes today with one of his main opponents, Stormy Daniels, returning to the stand and court observers wondering if the former and possible future president is about to be thrown into prison.

Whatever happens in the courtroom, there may not be any photographers left to document it.

Judge Juan Merchan banned photography inside the courtroom for the remainder of the trial after one of the pool photographers allegedly violated the judge's rules by taking a photo of Trump from the side, while he was entering the well, instead of waiting until he was seated with his lawyers, according to a report this morning from pool reporters stationed in the hallway who said they received the news from a bailiff.

It was not immediately clear when the offending photo was taken, since Trump had not yet arrived this morning when news of the courtroom photo ban reached reporters. A court spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Merchan limited audio and video coverage, but he allowed photographers to briefly capture Trump and his lawyers in the courtroom before the start of proceedings each day.

The journalists and photographers stationed in the hallway, who surprise Trump as he comes and goes from the courtroom, are still in place.

There were double the usual number of reporters and spectators lined up outside the courthouse to access the courtroom or extra seats hours before testimony began.

Daniels will face a new round of hostile cross-examination after Trump's lawyers spent Tuesday afternoon seeking to portray the adult film actor and director as a gold-hungry liar who purchased and altered his history of adulterous sexual relations with Trump for years before he asked for permission. presidency.

Daniels accepted $130,000 in 2016 from Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about the episode. Prosecutors say Trump committed multiple crimes by falsifying his reimbursement record to Cohen as taxable income for routine legal work. Prosecutors say it was an attempt to hide an undisclosed campaign contribution — Cohen's $130,000 to Daniels — because it buried a potential scandal in the final days of the mogul's first presidential run. real estate and Celebrity Apprentice star.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and defended the legality of the $420,000 he paid in installments to Cohen during his first year in the White House.

A tirade by Trump on social media after Daniels' testimony raised questions about whether the winner of the 2024 GOP presidential primary could be jailed for violating Judge Merchan's silencing order against the witnesses' criticism.

Already fined $10,000 for repeated violations reported by prosecutors and warned by the judge this week that incarceration could be the next step, Trump denounced Tuesday on his Truth Social platform the “sleazes, thugs and the crooks” who “are allowed to say absolutely whatever they want.” want” when he has to “sit back and listen to the lies and misrepresentations.”

He wrote that if he responds “even in the most modest way, a corrupt and highly conflicted judge tells you that you will be PUT IN PRISON, perhaps for a long time.”

Trump didn't name names, but “sleazebag” is a term he used to refer to Daniels in a 2016 tweet denying any sexual involvement with the porn actress. Daniels claims they had sex in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 during the weekend of a celebrity golf tournament, and she discussed the encounter and its aftermath in sometimes detail. sinisters on the stand Tuesday. In testimony peppered with defense objections, many of which were upheld by the judge, jurors heard that Trump wore Hugh Hefner-style silk pajamas, kept a bottle of Old Spice cologne in his pencil case toilet and did not use a condom during sexual intercourse.

A later transcript of a sidebar conference with the lawyers — out of earshot of jurors and courtroom spectators — revealed that Judge Merchan heard Trump “cursing audibly” during the testimony of Daniels. “You need to talk to him,” Merchan told defense attorney Todd Blanche. “I will not tolerate this.”

Daniels never claimed the sex was forced, but she testified Tuesday that Trump stood between her and the bedroom door as she tried to leave, and that she “lost consciousness” before ending up in bed with Trump – who she said had promised to help her. she appears on Celebrity Apprentice. She testified that her hands shook afterward as she got dressed and hurried to leave.

Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully tried Tuesday morning to block Daniels from testifying, then requested a mistrial once she completed three hours of questioning by Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Susan Hoffinger. Judge Merchan also denied that request, telling the defense team that “the remedy” for their objections to Daniels’ testimony “is cross-examination.”

That's exactly what Trump lawyer Susan Necheles did, confronting Daniels with conflicting claims about his wealth, his motives, the Lake Tahoe weekend and — in Necheles' words — a “threat alleged” against his life in 2011 by a stranger in a Las Vegas parking lot. after Daniels spoke with InTouch magazine about the hotel rendezvous. That interview was supposed to earn her $15,000, but Daniels said she was never paid.

Grilled by Necheles, Daniels confessed her hatred of Trump. After Daniels testified that the $130,000 figure was not his idea, Necheles posted a text from Daniels' manager, Gina Rodriguez, to a tabloid editor in 2016 saying that Daniels “wants $100,000” for the Trump story.

Necheles said Daniels' previous experiences buying the story “taught you that if you want to make money off President Trump, you better talk about sex.”

“No,” Daniels replied, “although it seems that way.”

