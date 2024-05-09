I'm good with that, Donald Trump just made the price of this little Bitcoin rival skyrocket





Bitcoin Bitcoin has come roaring back this year, surpassing its 2021 peak as a Wall Street-led rally could be overshadowed by an “absolutely huge” earthquake in China.

Subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and “discover the blockchain blockbusters poised for 1,000%+ gains” in the wake of bitcoin's halving earthquake!

The price of bitcoin has fallen as low as $60,000 per bitcoin after soaring more than $70,000 last month, as Elon Musk joins a growing chorus of warnings that the US dollar could be on the close to collapsing.

Now, as former US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve prepare to trigger a $4 trillion bitcoin price surge, Trump unexpectedly supported the US crypto industry, making significantly increase the price of a smaller bitcoin rival.

Sign up now for the free five-minute CryptoCodex daily newsletter for traders, investors and the cryptocurrency curious, which will keep you informed and ahead of the bitcoin and crypto market bull run .

ForbesInsider Sparks Wild Speculation About an 'Absolutely Huge' Price Earthquake in China That May Be About to Hit Bitcoin and CryptoBy Billy Bambrough

Former US President Donald Trump promised to accept crypto campaign donations and joked about… [+] a rival to the Bitcoin memecoin called Boden, causing its price to skyrocket.

2024 Bloomberg Finance LP

“If crypto leaves the United States because of hostility towards crypto… well, stop it. We don't want that,” said Trump, the Republican candidate in the race at the White House this year, during a meeting with a group of his non-fungible token (NFT) buyers over dinner at Mar-a-Lago. “If we want to accept it, we have to let them be here.”

The bitcoin and crypto industry has come under pressure from the Biden administration's perceived hostility toward cryptocurrencies and crypto companies in recent years. Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been criticized for its so-called “regulation by enforcement” approach that has levied huge fines on companies and taken them to court.

“I'm fine with it,” Trump said in a widely shared clip on Present in many different forms, if you are in favor of crypto, you better vote for Trump.

Trump also promised to accept Bitcoin and Crypto campaign donations and caused the price of joke memecoin boden to rise 25% before dropping slightly.

Boden, a memecoin featuring a misspelling of President Joe Biden's name, surged after Trump answered a question about it during a Q&A posted on money for a piece,” Trump said after learning Boden had $240 million on the market. capitalization. “I don’t like this investment.”

The crypto community is increasingly supporting Trump as the race for the White House heats up.

Sign up now for CryptoCodexA free daily newsletter for the crypto-curious

Forbes 'The Dollar Will Be Worthless' – Elon Musk Issues Stark Warning to Fed as 'Stealth Money Printing' Drives Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Prices SoarBy Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin has rebounded after a price crash in 2022, pushing the price of Bitcoin above… [+] $70,000.

Forbes Digital Assets

“I didn't expect to say I was at Mar-a-Lago tonight, but President Trump praised crypto and then… invited me and [polygon founder] Mihailo Bjelic is on stage to say a few words,” Ryan Selkis, chief executive of crypto data company Messari, posted on X alongside a clip of his appearance. “Fight for crypto, support President Trump,” he added.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are expected to play a larger role in this election than in 2016 or 2020. About 21% of voters in key U.S. states view crypto policies as an important enough topic to influence their support, according to a Harris Poll. commissioned by crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr., another pro-crypto presidential candidate who is running as an independent after dropping out of the Democratic primary, was the first to accept crypto donations and promised to put the entire “U.S. budget on the blockchain. if he wins the White House this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/05/09/im-good-with-it-donald-trump-just-sent-the-price-of-this-tiny-bitcoin-rival-soaring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos