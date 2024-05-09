Orbn rolls out the red carpet for his “long-time friend” Xi Jinping. China and Hungary sign 16 cooperation agreements





Brussels Xi Jinping's European tour ends amid waving Chinese flags in Budapest. After the trilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen in Paris and the visit to Serbia, the Chinese president is the guest today (May 9) of his “long-time” Hungarian friend. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Budapest (and Europe Day, by a strange twist of fate), Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Xi to sign 16 cooperation agreementsinaugurating a new phase in relations between the Asian giant and its closest ally within the European Union. The Chinese Prime Minister and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were received in the morning by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the presidential palace and then continued their journey accompanied by hundreds of people waving Chinese and Hungarian flagsat Buda Castle, where they paraded on a red carpet while the national anthems rang out. The ceremony took place in the presence of numerous officials from both countries, including Prime Minister Orbn. The agreements, recently announced by the Hungarian government, cover a wide range of sectors, from rail and road infrastructure to nuclear energy and automobiles. Budapest has for years attracted many Chinese companies and large projects manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries. Investments worth several tens of billions of euros, of which the Hungarian opposition has denounced the opacity of contracts, the environmental impact of factories and corruption. Investments that would enrich the “narrow circle of Orbn”. According to data of the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), in 2022, China's trade surplus with Hungary amounts to nearly $8 billion: Budapest imported goods from the People's Republic worth $10.5 billion (6.88 percent of total imports, second only to Germany), while exports to China stopped at 2, 89 billion dollars. A gap which has steadily widened in recent years and which, added to the series of billion-dollar contracts that Orbn has signed with Beijing, has been described by the IPS “a debt trap” with China. However, increasingly close ties with China are part of Orbn's policy since 2010, oriented towards the East and winking at Moscow and Beijing. On the conflict in Ukraine, Orbn's position is much closer to that of China than to that of the European Union, as evidenced by the recent clashes between the other 26 and Hungary over sanctions against the Kremlin and the Ukrainian fund. In an editorial published before his arrival in the pro-government Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet, Xi He praised the 75 years of diplomatic relations during which “China and Hungary have remained good friends and learned from each other other”, proposing “greater mutual political trust” and joint leadership of “regional cooperation and maintain the good direction of China-Europe relations» in order to “join forces to face global challenges”. Watered-down statements that echo those made a few days ago in Belgrade by the Chinese president and his Serbian counterpart, Happy Alexander. Also, on this occasion, the two leaders signed 28 agreements and memorandums of understanding from infrastructure to culture, from sport to technology. Agreements which can only worry Brussels, which do not exactly correspond to the call for greater cooperation to “avoid misunderstandings” that von der Leyen and Macron addressed to Xi during the first stage of his European tour. English version by Withub translation service

