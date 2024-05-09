Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan refuses to apologize for May 9 riots – Inside Details – World News





Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to apologize for the unprecedented May 9 riots last year. The development comes a day after the army ruled out any dialogue with its Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party unless it publicly apologizes for the violence.

On Wednesday he spoke to the media after the trial in the £190 million Al Qadir corruption case.

The former prime minister also said he was ready to face an investigation into the sit-in staged by his party, the PTI, in 2014, Dawn newspaper reported.

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Boeing 737 crashes off runway in Senegal, 10 injured: report

25 virgins and a meticulous hunt: Kim Jong Un's Pleasure Squad is as unsettling as it gets

Canada is a country of law: Justin Trudeau after the arrest of three Indian nationals for the murder of Nijjar

Asked if he would apologize for the violent protest on May 9, Khan (71) said no, saying he was in detention at the time and was not at the aware of these demonstrations, adds the report.

Since August last year, Khan has been jailed after being jailed in several cases ranging from corruption to breaching the Official Secrets Act.

On May 9 last year, chaos was led by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, sparked by the detention of their leader in an alleged corruption case.

PTI party workers vandalized a dozen military installations including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Air Base and ISI building in Faisalabad after Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

After the May 9 violence, the 71-year-old politician and hundreds of his party colleagues are on trial in several cases, including one under the strict Official Secrets Act in connection with the violent protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/pakistan-ex-prime-minister-imran-khan-refuses-to-tender-apology-over-may-9-riots-details-inside/3482582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos