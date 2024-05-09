Donald Trump tries to tame Marjorie Taylor Greene





Former President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene for potentially causing “chaos” that could hurt his election chances by continuing his unsuccessful bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Greene, a favorite of Trump's MAGA movement, has been pushing for Johnson's removal since authorizing the passage of military aid to Ukraine in Congress, arguing that the president is a member of “the single-party” and is expected to lose his job like former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Last year.

The Georgia Republican's effort to leave Johnson's presidency failed overwhelmingly in the House on Wednesday night, with 359 members, including all but 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats, voting to table the motion.

Trump praised Greene for her “spirit” and “fight” but warned that she was encouraging GOP “disunity” in an article published in Truth Social shortly before the motion was defeated. The former speaker urged House Republicans to help fight “radical left-wing Democrats” by voting to table Greene's motion.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on the left and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is pictured on the right. Trump suggested Wednesday that Greene's failed effort to oust House Speaker Mike… Former President Donald Trump is pictured on the left and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pictured on the right. Trump suggested Wednesday that Greene's failed effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson is sowing “chaos” among Republicans, which could hurt her chances of election in 2024. Read more CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /POOL/AFP; DREW ANGERER/AFP

“I love Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump wrote. “She has the Spirit, she has the Fight, and I believe she will be here and on our side for a long time to come. However, right now, the Republicans have to fight the Radical Left Democrats, and all the damage that they cause. we have done to our country.”

“With a majority of one, which will soon increase to three or four, we are not in a position to vote on a motion to cancel,” he added. “We are well ahead in the presidential polls, both nationally and in the Swing States… If we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will affect everything negatively!”

Trump then called Johnson “a good man who is doing his best,” before saying he also “wishes[es] some things have been done in the last two months” and asking to “vote for the 'table motion'” if they want to “win big”.

Newsweek contacted Greene's office by email Wednesday evening for comment.

Although a significant number of Republican lawmakers oppose new aid to Ukraine and other measures Johnson has allowed to pass through Congress, Trump is far from the only Republican to criticize the motion to leave Greene, with many of the congresswoman's colleagues booing her when she made the motion. Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong told CNN's Manu Raju on Wednesday that the motion was “Congress's version of a tantrum,” while Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson called it a “dumpster fire.” who “would do nothing to bring about a conservative victory.” “.

Rep. Bob Good, chairman of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, said Sunday during an appearance on NewsNation's The Hill that Greene was “not acting in the best interest of [former] President Trump” by moving forward with the “six months before the election” motion.

Johnson has largely been dismissive of Greene's efforts to impeach him, repeatedly insisting that he doesn't spend much time “thinking” about the congresswoman and her plans.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-tries-tame-marjorie-taylor-greene-1898639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos