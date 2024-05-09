Discussing 9 KPK Election Committee Members and Dewas, Jokowi Says He Will Pay Attention to Public Opinion





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is currently preparing the names of potential members of the leadership candidate selection committee and the supervisory board. Later, the Pansel will consist of nine people, whose composition will not be limited to government elements. “The composition of the panel will be 9 people, made up of 5 people from government elements and 4 people from community elements which will be determined by presidential decree,” confirmed the coordinator of the presidential special staff, Ari Dwipayana, Thursday (9/ 5). Ari confirmed that the process of filling in the names of KPK Pansel Capim and Dewas would take into account public comments. So we hope that we will have a Pansel team with integrity. “The names of potential Pansel Capim and Dewas KPK members are still being discussed taking into account the community's hopes of having credible and upstanding Pansel members,” said Ari. It is expected that the KPK Capim and Dewas Pansel will be announced in May. The formation of the Pansel was carried out because the term of office of the KPK leadership and Dewas will end at the end of this year. Meanwhile, Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) researcher Kurnia Ramadhana hopes that President Jokowi will no longer repeat the same mistakes he made five years ago when preparing for the formation of the Leadership Selection Committee (Pansel) and the KPK Supervisory Board for the period 2024-2029. This is important because the performance of the Pansel formed by President Jokowi in 2019 was full of controversies. “Starting from indications of conflicts of interest, ignoring the value of integrity during the selection process and not taking into account public input,” Kurnia stressed. This bad committee, said Kurnia, led to the current deterioration in the KPK's performance. Besides poor institutional governance, the integrity of the commissioners is also questionable. Furthermore, two KPK leaders considered the best, namely Firli Bahuri and Lili Pintauli Siregar, were reported to have violated ethics and were even prosecuted for allegedly committing corrupt practices. “This is certainly concrete evidence of the poor quality of the KPK leadership selection process in the previous period,” Kurnia concluded.

