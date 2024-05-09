Stormy Daniels questioned over sex story in secret money case





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 9, 2024.

Angela Weiss | Reuters

This is developing news. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Porn star Stormy Daniels said Thursday that publicly discussing her sexual history with former President Donald Trump was detrimental to her life.

“Negative,” Daniels said when asked by a prosecutor whether telling the truth about Trump had been a “net positive” or a “net negative” for her.

Daniels gave a blunt response shortly before she was dismissed from Trump's criminal trial after two days on the witness stand at Manhattan Supreme Court.

Daniels' second day of testimony became combative at times under cross-examination from Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, who questioned the adult film star about his alleged 2006 one-night stand with businessman then married.

That claim is key to District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case, which focuses on a secret $130,000 payment to Daniels from Michael Cohen, then Trump's personal lawyer, shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels at one point mocked Necheles' suggestion that she would one day want to tell the world about her sexual encounters with the former president.

Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, in New York, May 9, 2024.

Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

“Even though you agreed not to discuss this alleged story and received a lot of money for that deal, you then decided that you wanted to say publicly that you had sex with Donald Trump,” he said. Necheles.

Daniels retorted: “No one would ever want to say that publicly.”

At another point, Necheles told Daniels, “You have a lot of experience creating false stories about sex.”

Daniels replied, “Wow. That's not how I would put it. Sex in movies is very real, just like what happened to me in that room.”

She added that if her claim that she slept with Trump was false, “I would have written it to be much better.”

Before the jury arrived Thursday morning, Judge Juan Merchan told Necheles she could not discuss Daniels' record regarding her 2009 arrest after her then-husband accused her of assault. The charge was reportedly dismissed without a conviction or plea.

Republican senator criticizes judge's daughter and prosecutor's wife in court

While the trial was underway, Senator Rick Scott appeared outside the courthouse to criticize the judge's daughter and Bragg's wife.

“Let's look at who is involved in this case,” said the Florida Republican, who entered the courtroom alongside Trump on Thursday morning.

“The lead prosecutor was a No. 3 person than Biden – Biden's Justice Department. The judge's daughter is a political operative and fundraiser for Democrats. You have the lead prosecutor's wife who is a major donor for Democrats and I think Biden,” he said.

Trump is prohibited from speaking about these three people, in addition to witnesses, jurors, court staff and their families. The gag order also prohibits Trump from “asking others to make public statements” about those parties.

“So this is just a group of Democrats saying, 'We want to make sure Donald Trump can't speak,'” Scott said.

Asked if Scott would appear at trial because of Trump's silence, the senator replied, “No, I'm tired of it.”

Merchan held Trump in contempt of court for violating his silence order 10 times. On Monday, the judge warned Trump that he would be imprisoned if he continued to violate court orders.

Trump gets angry with Daniels

Daniels' first day of testimony drew an angry response from the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

On Tuesday, Merchan warned Trump's lawyers that the former president should stop swearing and shaking his head during Daniels' testimony because it could intimidate him or influence the jury.

Stormy Daniels arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

“I understand your client is upset at this point, but he's audibly swearing and he's visually shaking his head and it's dismissive,” Merchan said during a break in Daniels' testimony.

“It has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury can see that,” Merchan said, according to a court transcript shared Tuesday evening. “You need to talk to him. I won't stand for this.”

The judge issued the warning in court, out of earshot of reporters in the courtroom, as he said he did not “want to embarrass” Trump.

Read more about Trump's secret trial

The former president's angry outbursts came as Daniels testified in great detail about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, shortly after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to a secret $130,000 payment made to Daniels. Prosecutors say the money was part of an illegal scheme to benefit Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen paid Daniels for his silence about the alleged sexual encounters less than two weeks before this election. Trump repaid Cohen after becoming president.

The hush money case, while often considered the least serious of the four criminal charges Trump faces, is increasingly likely to be the only one to go to trial before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday potentially delayed a state-level election interference case against Trump by agreeing to pursue his request to disqualify his prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Tuesday evening, federal judge Aileen Cannon postponed indefinitely the trial of Trump, who is accused of illegally taking classified documents and then trying to hide them from authorities.

Meanwhile, a federal election interference case against Trump in Washington, D.C., is on hold while the Supreme Court considers whether Trump is immune from charges because he was president at the time of the alleged crimes took place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/09/trump-trial-stormy-daniels-testimony-hush-money-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos