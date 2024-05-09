Xi Jinping's unproductive European tour





During his last visit to Europe in 2019, Xi Jinping launched a charm offensive that matched his noble ambitions. The Chinese president still believed he could bend the West to China's will and came to European capitals to prove that Beijing's ascendancy would bring shared prosperity. He signed trade deals in Paris, celebrated Rome's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and made bold promises of economic cooperation to Athens. Xi's European tour this week took place under radically different circumstances. During his five years away from the continent, China's economic growth has slowed and Beijing has angered the West by tacitly supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine. While the Chinese leader could have seen this trip as an opportunity for rapprochement with Europe, he instead chose to sow division. Consider its route. Meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Emmanuel Macron in France are reminiscent of Beijing's old charm offensive, with small concessions on threats of Chinese tariffs on French cognac. But much of Xi's trip was focused on Chinese allies who are troublesome members of the European family. His visit to Belgrade on the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy gave Xi the opportunity to criticize the Atlantic alliance and express support for non-European Serbia's demands on the Kosovo. And his two-day visit to Hungary showed China deepening ties with the EU's most disruptive member. The Chinese president's ambitions were simpler than in 2019: keep the European market open to Chinese products and prevent the EU from following the path of the United States. Given its ability to export huge quantities of cheap electric vehicles and green technology, aided by what Brussels calls unfair state subsidies, Beijing fears EU tariffs. After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Beijing last month highlighted the German economy's dependence on China, Xi appeared to think he could avoid the risk of tariff barriers by exploiting loopholes in Europe. Yet his confidence underestimates the extent to which the majority of EU countries now view China as both a security threat, exacerbated by its growing ties with Russia, and as an economic threat, given its potential to undermine European manufacturing just as the economy recovers from the pandemic. and a surge in energy prices. Recent cases of alleged Chinese espionage have not improved Beijing's image. And cozying up to the strong leaders of Hungary and Serbia will have done little to assuage concerns in major European capitals about the authoritarian worldview of China's leaders. What is most striking about Xi's visit is that he appears to have offered no concessions on the EU's trade concerns over China's excess capacity in electric vehicles and green technologies, industrial subsidies and market access. Nor does he appear to have assured that China would restrict the flow of dual-use goods to Russia that support its war effort. However, with domestic demand slowing and the U.S. market essentially closed to Chinese electric vehicles, Europe remains the largest remaining market for Beijing and an important prize for Xi. The EU is also deploying tools, such as its foreign subsidies regulations, which allow Brussels to prevent companies subsidized by foreign governments from participating in public procurement tenders, as well as mergers and acquisitions which give it real leverage. If it is to advance its economic and foreign policy goals with Beijing, Europe will need to demonstrate greater unity and resolve and, taking a leaf out of the book of Chinese leaders, be prepared to adopt harsher tactics.

