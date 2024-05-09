Trump attacks Biden for threatening to take weapons away from Israel





Top line

Former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to take weapons away from Israel and accused him of siding with Hamas, hours after Biden said his administration would not provide weapons. arms to Israel if it pursues its plan to invade the city of Rafah.

Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden after he threatened to refuse… [+] some weapons from Israel.

Getty Images Key Facts

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: Joe Biden, whether he knew it or not, just said he would deny Israel arms as it fights to eradicate Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The former president then accused Biden of siding with these terrorists, just as he sided with the radical mobs who took over our college campuses.

Trump then claimed that the war in Gaza and Ukraine would not have started if he was still in the White House and declared that we will return, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH FORCE!

In a follow-up post, Trump mentioned pro-Palestinian protests on campus and blamed Biden for weak colleges, like Columbia University, which canceled graduations for thousands of students.

He also called the student protesters pro-terrorist mobs and alleged that Bidens' donors were funding them.

Crucial quote

In his messages, Trump accused Biden of being weak on both issues, saying: Biden is weak, corrupt and leading the world straight into World War III. Crooked Joe caves to the far-left pro-terrorist mobs because his donors fund them. and he is too WEAK to demand LAW AND ORDER!

Key context

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Biden said the United States would not provide weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides to pursue a ground offensive on the city of Rafah, where more than 1.2 million people took refuge. The president said the United States remained committed to providing Israel with defensive weapon-type components for its Iron Dome missile defense system, but added: “We are not going to provide the weapons and the artillery shells if Israel invades Rafah. Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed reports that the United States had suspended a shipment of high-payload munitions to Israel. According to reports citing senior U.S. officials, the disrupted delivery included 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs. The pause was prompted by concerns about the use of large bombs on the densely populated urban areas of Rafah.

Surprising fact

Trump's criticism of Biden was echoed by his longtime rival within the Republican Party, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who wrote on in question. Biden's hesitation on Israeli weapons is bad policy and a terrible message for Israel, our allies and the world.

