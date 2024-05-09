Lucinda Strafford red-faced as she makes HILARIOUS mistake after joking she was visiting Boris Johnson at '100 Downing Street' as she poses outside random house

Lucinda Strafford was left red in the face after her witty Instagram caption backfired on her on Tuesday.

Ahead of her trip to Marrakech, the Love Island star, 24, posed in front of a random London house, which looked like the black front door to Downing Street.

However, while the Prime Minister lives at 10 Downing Street, Lucinda took a photo of herself in front of number 100 and apparently also forgot who the current Prime Minister is, joking that she was paying Boris Johnson a quick visit.

Flaunting her toned physique in a black sports bra, Lucinda captioned the series of snaps: “Quick stop to see Boris then off to somewhere special tomorrow.”

Fans went wild over the hilarious mistake as they took to the comments to teasingly correct the star on the gaps in her knowledge.

One joked: “I bet you were disappointed when Sunak responded” and another wrote: “Boris, you mean Sunak.”

A third pointed out: “and at number 10… not 100!” or' alongside laughing emojis.

However, Lucinda took the comments in jest, replying: “oooops” before adding “literally only me” and laughed along with her followers.

Another wrote: “Baby. Boris resigned about 2 years ago… and you're not out of number 10. But you're stunning all the same.'

Sarcastically, another joked: “The smartest contestant on Love Island”, while Lucinda replied: “die x”.

Meanwhile, other fans found the mistake rather endearing, writing: “Never change my love, never change x.”

Lucinda's famous friends also appeared to see past the technical inaccuracies as singer Mimi Webb, Love Island star Liberty Poole and TOWIE star Frankie Sims also sent their love.

It comes after Love Island Australia star Zac Nunns opened up about his turbulent relationship with ex-girlfriend Lucinda last month.

The couple split in April after meeting on Love Island in Australia last year and Zac made several surprising revelations during an episode of his Trent and Zac Show podcast.

He revealed that Lucinda was communicating with another man while they were in a relationship.

“I broke up with her because it's too much…it's not what someone who loves me would do,” he said.

Previously, he told listeners the breakup was “still fresh” and he wasn't ready to talk about the details of the split because he wanted to protect Lucinda's privacy.

He then dropped his bombshell: “When the time comes, maybe we'll talk about it, but at the end of the day, I love her very sincerely and I hope the best for her,” Zac said.

The comment seemed to stun Zac's co-host and roommate Trent, who chimed in: “I still love him?”

Moments later, Trent teased his housemate by telling listeners he had overheard New Zealander Zac talking on the phone in the middle of the night “two nights in a row” to a woman with “an English accent”.

The two no longer follow each other on social media, and although Lucinda seemed to have erased all traces of Zac from her Instagram account, he still had a few photos of their time together.