Blatantly racist: Congress on mocking PM Narendra Modi over Sam Pitroda's remarks | Latest news India





Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking the debate over Indian skin color after he launched an all-out attack on Sam Pitroda, who sparked a fresh row by comparing ethnic identities and racial relations of the Indians with the Chinese. Arabs, Whites and Africans. P Chidambaram said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks were completely irrelevant and blatantly racist. Congress leader P Chidambaram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Read also: Sam Pitroda stirs up another row, then leaves post as PM Modi leads the attack Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Clarifying the stand on fielding opposition candidate against Droupadi Murmu in 2022 presidential elections, P Chidambaram said support or opposition to a candidate was not based on skin color but was a decision policy. “In the last election for the post of President of India, there were two candidates – Smt Draupadi Murmu and Shri Yashwant Sinha. The BJP and its allies supported Smt Murmu. 17 opposition parties, including the Congress, supported supported Mr. Sinha. Opposition to a candidate was also not based on skin color. Support or opposition was a political decision, and each voter complied with their decision. party “Didn't the Prime Minister introduce skin color into the electoral debate? The Prime Minister's comments are completely irrelevant and blatantly racist,” the former union minister said in a post on X. The Congress reaction came a day after Modi launched an attack on Sam Pitroda's analogy to describe India's diversity. Terming the latter's comments as totally racist, Modi said people will not tolerate anyone trying to insult them because of their skin color. Addressing a rally in Telangana's Warangal, Modi said he learned why THE Congress was opposing Murmu, who is the daughter of the Adivasi family. He also sought a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Sam Pitroda's statement. Read also: Narendra Modi's 'instant links' dare MP Stalin on Sam Pitroda's 'South India-Africa' analogy “Shehzade of Congress must respond. My country will not tolerate disrespect from my countrymen because of their skin color and Modi will never tolerate that…,” the Prime Minister said. “I thought a lot that (President) Droupadi Murmu, who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of the Adivasi family, then why is the Congress trying so hard to defeat her, but today I learned the reason. I learned that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of “Shehzada” and just like the third umpire in cricket, this “Shehzada” follows the advice of the third umpire This philosophical uncle said. that those with black skin come from Africa that you are abusing several people in the country because of their skin color…,” Modi added. Meanwhile, the Congress distanced itself from his remarks and called them “very unfortunate and unacceptable” after Pitroda's remarks sparked a political storm. Later that day, Pitroda resigned as head of the Overseas Indian Congress, apparently after being pushed by the party leadership. Pitroda, advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said: “We survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could maintain a country as diverse as India. people from the East look like the Chinese, people from the West look like Arabs, people from the North maybe look like white people, and people from the South look like Africans. » Read also: Sam Pitroda resigns from Overseas Indian Congress post amid racist remarks row “It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs, different foods,” he said. (With contribution from agencies)

