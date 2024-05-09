Pakistan nervous on first anniversary of May 9 chaos led by Imran Khan's supporters | Pakistan News





Pakistan was tense Thursday on the first anniversary of last year's unprecedented violence carried out by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan against key military installations and government buildings.

Members of Khan's party vandalized a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad after the player's arrest. cricketer turned politician in corruption case.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

The PTI leadership, claiming that the May 9 date was planned by its opponents, announced peaceful protests on the first anniversary.

The party's general secretary, Omar Ayub Khan, said in a statement that the government had launched a crackdown on its workers to prevent them from taking to the streets, but they would stage protests.

Regardless of the crackdown, peaceful rallies and protests will take place across Pakistan in the morning (May 9), he said.

He dismissed allegations of violence on the same day last year saying it was a false flag operation against the PTI and its founder Khan.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad declared all gatherings illegal by imposing a ban.

Meanwhile, in a message issued the day before, President Zardari said that May 9, 2023 will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan's history, when a mob of political instigators ran amok across the country, damaging public property and military installations. Condemning the violence, he said the incidents have seriously tarnished the image of the country and therefore only serve the interests of Pakistan's enemies.

He called the mob attacks an attempt to challenge state powers, undermine the rule of law and weaken institutions.

The president said peaceful protests and constructive criticism were the essence of democracy, stressing that the Constitution guaranteed the fundamental rights of assembly and expression.

He nevertheless stressed the vital importance of exercising these rights with the greatest responsibility, while respecting the limits of constitutional and legal provisions.

We have never seen such vandalism in responsible democracies, with violent mobs wreaking havoc on state property for political purposes, he said.

Zardari urged political parties, Parliament, the media and civil society to strengthen democracy by upholding the rule of law and fostering a culture of tolerance, political dialogue and inclusion.

The current political situation requires all political parties to work to promote tolerance, democratic values, political dialogue and provide clear direction to the nation, he said.

He regretted and condemned the malicious social media campaign against state institutions, saying a mechanism should be put in place to monitor and counter such disinformation campaigns. The President expressed pride in Pakistan Armed Forces and their institutions, which have been at the forefront in defending the nation against various threats. He stressed that those responsible for the May 9 violence should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Following the May 9 violence last year, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and hundreds of his party colleagues are on trial in several cases, including one under the country's strict official secrets in relation to the violent demonstrations.

President Zardari noted that the country was facing many challenges and such irresponsible acts by political forces not only hampered the progress made as a nation but further exacerbated the socio-economic challenges.

He also stressed the need to harness the potential of the youth for the benefit of the country, rather than inciting them to oppose state institutions.

He also called for collective efforts to build a better future for generations to come and end political polarization and hatred.

