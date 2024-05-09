Politics
Preview Report of Narendra Modi Stadium for GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Match | cricket.un
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Twitter)
The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the 59th IPL 2024 match between five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 10. The two teams have faced each other six times and fought hard. three times, creating a tie. Therefore, this clash is not only a do or die clash, but will also be a resolute tie.
While CSK is at fourth place, GT has fallen to the bottom of the table even below Mumbai Indians i.e. at number 10. Shubman Gill and Co would be looking to pull off a thriller against Chennai in the hope of keeping their chances alive.
In their last encounter in the 7th match of the IPL 2024 season, the exploits of Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj, the team managed to register a total of 206 runs. In the chase, Gujarat faltered a lot, resulting in them being defeated at Chepauk by 63 runs.
The upcoming reverse match has high stakes for both. Let's take a look at the pitch report of the GT vs CSK game:
Narendra Modi Stadium Presentation Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is considered a batter-friendly pitch, which means batters will enjoy their time in the middle. Spinners might find a hint of stopping the bridge, making it a favorable location for spinners.
However, once the dew sets in during the second half, the stick will become easier, making the chase easier. It is highly likely that the winner of the toss will be first on the field.
