Dominic Cummings reveals plans for new party to replace Tories





Dominic Cummings has revealed his plans for a new Start-Up party which he says could replace the Conservatives. Speaking to the i newspaper in his first interview since leaving Downing Street in 2020, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser said the new party could capitalize on the expected collapse of the Tory vote at the next general election . The Vote Leave mastermind claimed a majority of the electorate would support a completely different party to Labor and the Conservatives. Conservatives now obviously represent nothing more than a continuation of the shitshow; Higher taxes, more violent crime, more debt, anti-entrepreneurs, failing public services, out-of-control immigration, Mr. Cummings said. But I think Labor won't change the ultimate trajectory much, it will be the continuity of the Treasury, the continuity of David Cameron, George Osborne, Sunak, so everything will continue to fail and everyone will be even more miserable by 2026 than it is not currently. So to change this you need two fundamental things: you need to have an entity that is ruthlessly focused on voters, not Westminster and the old media. And you have to have something friendly towards all the incredible talents in the country, the people who build things in [the] private and public sector. There is no indication Mr Cummings' party would field candidates in the next general election and he admitted the first-past-the-post electoral system would make it difficult for a new party to break through. But he insisted Nigel Farages' expected return to frontline politics could irrevocably damage the Conservatives at the next election and pave the way for a new party to replace them. If Farage does not retire, the Conservatives could easily be reduced to double-digit seats and talk of a start-up party and their replacement would go from a very fringe idea to a very mainstream one, he said. declared, adding that the former leader of the Brexit Party would not be welcome in the new party.

