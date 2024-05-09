The Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans launches an urgent appeal for the preservation of the Chora Monastery





In a resolute announcement, the Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans urges Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reassess his position regarding the ongoing conversion of Byzantine-era churches into mosques. Furthermore, the federation highlights the worrying tendency to exploit these conversions for political purposes, as well as a worrying lack of empathy towards Orthodox monuments. Read the announcement: The frescoes and mosaics adorning the Chora Monastery are recognized worldwide as some of the most important works of art in existence. However, the recent conversion of the Church of Christ the Savior located within the monastery grounds into a mosque by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after serving as a museum for 78 years, is deeply worrying. This decision not only highlights the political exploitation of Byzantine church conversions in Turkey, but also reflects a lack of empathy towards Orthodox monuments. The transformation of this church, which has a capacity of 500 meters and is today one of five mosques in the surrounding area, has led to its ornate walls being covered with priceless mosaics and frescoes, depriving visitors of the opportunity to admire them . Such conversions, including the infamous Hagia Sophia case, have no legal basis under Turkish law. We urgently call on President Erdogan to reconsider his position on this issue. By ignoring world heritage and opening the door to unilateral decisions regarding the fate of historical monuments, Erdogan's actions set a dangerous precedent. These monuments, protected by UNESCO, represent the uninterrupted historical narrative of each place and should not be subject to erasure. The Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans is committed to continuing its advocacy for the preservation of these monuments, by appealing to the Turkish authorities and international organizations responsible for safeguarding the cultural heritage of humanity (UNESCO) and promoting peace (UNAOC) between nations. It is imperative to prioritize preservation over tensions, as such actions only exacerbate divisions between people. Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

