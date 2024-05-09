Politics
Twist in India's election battle as Modi accuses rival of taking money from billionaires Adani and Ambani
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed without evidence that his main rival stole truckloads of illegal money from billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, in one of the most unexpected twists in this heated electoral battle.
Ambani and Adani, two of Asia's richest men, are said to have close ties to the prime minister. Mr Modi arrived in Delhi for his first inauguration as prime minister in 2014 aboard a private jet emblazoned with Mr Adanis' logo, and his face accompanied front-page advertisements announcing the official launch of the company. Mr. Ambanis' telecommunications company, Jio, which has since quickly become a major company. player in a highly lucrative and competitive market.
Mr Modi's latest attack on the Congress party's Rahul Gandhi has sparked a debate over the sudden shift in emphasis in the prime minister's campaign speeches, with analysts speculating that his party was doubtful of his performance until now electoral.
Addressing a rally in the southern state of Telangana on Wednesday, Mr Modi accused Mr Gandhi of cutting a deal with billionaires.
For five years the Congress prince abused Ambani and Adani and now suddenly you have stopped. This means you accepted truckloads of illegal funds. You will have to answer to the country,” Mr. Modisaid.
He smelled something fishy as the Congress party's attack on the two billionaires had stopped overnight, the Prime Minister added.
Mr Gandhi responded in a video statement saying Mr Modi was nervous about how the election would go.
He challenged the Prime Minister to send investigative agencies to prove his allegations.
Modiji, are you nervous? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani in closed rooms. This is the first time you are saying their names in public, Mr Gandhi said. You even know that they send money by truck, is this your personal experience?
Send the CBI and ED to them and have a thorough investigation carried out as soon as possible, he said, referring to the federal agencies of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, which Mr. Modi's government has both been accused of using it as a weapon against opposition leaders.
“I want to repeat to the nation that the amount of money Modi gave them, we are going to give the same amount to the poor of India,” he added, referring to Mr Ambani and Mr Adani .
Mr Modi's attack came after Mr Gandhis regularly criticized the prime minister and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly having close ties to business tycoons and championing policies favoring the rich over the poor.
Mr. Ambani and Mr. Adani come from Mr. Modi's home state of Gujarat, where their multinational companies have significant business operations.
The Prime Minister, in power for a decade and seeking a third consecutive term, had so far refrained from mentioning their names during the electoral campaign.
Neither industry has publicly said who they might support in the current election, and their companies have not responded to requests for comment.
Political analysts said Mr Modi's attack to link Mr Gandhi to billionaires was an attempt to confuse voters. It also showed concern over low voter turnout, they said.
All three phases of voting so far have seen lower turnout than the previous elections in 2019, calling into question opinion polls that predicted a landslide victory for the ruling party. The election takes place in seven voting phases, the results of which must be announced on June 4.
Apoorvanand, professor at Delhi University, said The independent that Mr Modi's baseless allegations against Mr Gandhi were aimed at shaping a narrative.
Mr. Modi creates a talking point to confuse Mr. Gandhis constituency so that people forget the facts and get caught up in the narrative. This is aimed at directing the media's incessant attacks on the Congress party for clarification, he said.
The Indian Prime Minister is definitely anxious and desperate because he has started loving power and giving himself the illusion that he will win. He fears losing power unlike other Democrats, he added.
But he does not believe Mr Modi made the comment to distance himself from business tycoons when he came to power on the shoulders of these billionaires.
|
