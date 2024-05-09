Connect with us

Politics

Xi Jinping elevates China-Hungary ties to ironclad partnership

Xi Jinping elevates China-Hungary ties to ironclad partnership

 


Unlock Editors Digest for free

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Hungary as one of Beijing's most important strategic partners, praising maverick Prime Minister Viktor Orbning's country on a trip to Europe that analysts say is aimed at expanding divisions within the EU and NATO.

China and Hungary have upgraded their relations into an all-round strategic partnership for the new era, Xi told carefully selected reporters at Orbns' Buda Castle Hilltop office in Budapest.

Our bilateral relationship is at its best in history, Xi said. We will do everything possible to guide our relations and cooperation on a golden path, which will help us achieve higher goals.

The change from the previous comprehensive strategic partnership between Hungary and China places Budapest in a rarefied place in Beijing's diplomatic pantheon.

Analysts said only China's ties with Russia, officially called the Comprehensive Strategic Coordination Partnership for a New Era, exceeded Hungary's new designation, although Beijing also maintains close relations with North Korea, with which he concluded a military treaty.

The use of the phrase “new era”, synonymous with Xi's personal vision, is particularly striking, analysts say.

Yu Jie, a China expert at Chatham House, a British think tank, said the new wording was a significant elevation in the status accorded by China to Hungary.

This shows that China wants to make Hungary the main country it engages with in the European Union. She also wants Hungary to serve as a bridge to strengthen Chinese relations with the EU, she said.

The Chinese president said the governments, parliaments and parties of the two countries will strengthen ties while providing constant support for each other's core interests.

We will deepen economic, trade and financial cooperation, Xi said. We will promote the Belgrade-Budapest railway and others [infrastructure] projects. We will expand cooperation in emerging economic sectors with a new quality of engagement.

Before his arrival in Hungary, the final stop of a five-day, three-country European tour, Xi praised Orbn's government for its independent foreign policy and its challenge to great power politics.

In Serbia on Wednesday, Xi signed a joint statement with President Aleksandar Vui on creating a China-Serbia community with a shared future, an endorsement of Chinese leaders' efforts to build a coalition of countries opposed to him considered American hegemony.

In Budapest, Xi said he counted on Hungary becoming an ever stronger member of the EU and that China wanted to focus on building regional ties in central and eastern Europe alongside Hungary.

Orbn, who maintains combative relations with Hungary's NATO and EU partners, has been equally effusive. In the 20 years since a Chinese president last visited Budapest, the world has become multipolar, he said, adding: one of the important pillars of this phenomenon is China, which sets the direction of the global economy.

We have always considered China a friend, he said.

Orbn said Hungary supported China's peace plan for the Ukraine war, reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, a policy that NATO allies reject as s akin to a capitulation.

There are areas in which China is best in the world, including some areas where it outperforms the rest of the world, Orbn said, adding that electric vehicles, railways and information technology were areas in which Hungary wished to cooperate.

He said cooperation between Beijing and Budapest would include the entire nuclear spectrum. [power] industry, with which we have not cooperated so far.

Officials from the two countries signed 18 economic agreements on Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said.

China and Hungary will cooperate on a freight railway around Budapest, a new high-speed rail link between the capital's airport and the city center and the construction of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, Szijjrt said.

Serbia currently relies on a single pipeline passing through Croatia for its crude imports.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/563be6d0-ab62-47cc-9076-5dd20cac8cbd

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: