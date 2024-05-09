Xi Jinping elevates China-Hungary ties to ironclad partnership

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Hungary as one of Beijing's most important strategic partners, praising maverick Prime Minister Viktor Orbning's country on a trip to Europe that analysts say is aimed at expanding divisions within the EU and NATO.

China and Hungary have upgraded their relations into an all-round strategic partnership for the new era, Xi told carefully selected reporters at Orbns' Buda Castle Hilltop office in Budapest.

Our bilateral relationship is at its best in history, Xi said. We will do everything possible to guide our relations and cooperation on a golden path, which will help us achieve higher goals.

The change from the previous comprehensive strategic partnership between Hungary and China places Budapest in a rarefied place in Beijing's diplomatic pantheon.

Analysts said only China's ties with Russia, officially called the Comprehensive Strategic Coordination Partnership for a New Era, exceeded Hungary's new designation, although Beijing also maintains close relations with North Korea, with which he concluded a military treaty.

The use of the phrase “new era”, synonymous with Xi's personal vision, is particularly striking, analysts say.

Yu Jie, a China expert at Chatham House, a British think tank, said the new wording was a significant elevation in the status accorded by China to Hungary.

This shows that China wants to make Hungary the main country it engages with in the European Union. She also wants Hungary to serve as a bridge to strengthen Chinese relations with the EU, she said.

The Chinese president said the governments, parliaments and parties of the two countries will strengthen ties while providing constant support for each other's core interests.

We will deepen economic, trade and financial cooperation, Xi said. We will promote the Belgrade-Budapest railway and others [infrastructure] projects. We will expand cooperation in emerging economic sectors with a new quality of engagement.

Before his arrival in Hungary, the final stop of a five-day, three-country European tour, Xi praised Orbn's government for its independent foreign policy and its challenge to great power politics.

In Serbia on Wednesday, Xi signed a joint statement with President Aleksandar Vui on creating a China-Serbia community with a shared future, an endorsement of Chinese leaders' efforts to build a coalition of countries opposed to him considered American hegemony.

In Budapest, Xi said he counted on Hungary becoming an ever stronger member of the EU and that China wanted to focus on building regional ties in central and eastern Europe alongside Hungary.

Orbn, who maintains combative relations with Hungary's NATO and EU partners, has been equally effusive. In the 20 years since a Chinese president last visited Budapest, the world has become multipolar, he said, adding: one of the important pillars of this phenomenon is China, which sets the direction of the global economy.

We have always considered China a friend, he said.

Orbn said Hungary supported China's peace plan for the Ukraine war, reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, a policy that NATO allies reject as s akin to a capitulation.

There are areas in which China is best in the world, including some areas where it outperforms the rest of the world, Orbn said, adding that electric vehicles, railways and information technology were areas in which Hungary wished to cooperate.

He said cooperation between Beijing and Budapest would include the entire nuclear spectrum. [power] industry, with which we have not cooperated so far.

Officials from the two countries signed 18 economic agreements on Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said.

China and Hungary will cooperate on a freight railway around Budapest, a new high-speed rail link between the capital's airport and the city center and the construction of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, Szijjrt said.

Serbia currently relies on a single pipeline passing through Croatia for its crude imports.