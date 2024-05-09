Stormy Daniels' Darker Trump Testimony Hints at a Forbidden Side of Her Trial





Klasfeld's reporting is part of Just Security's Trump Trial Clearinghouse.

As Stormy Daniels prepares for her second day of testimony against former President Donald Trump in a lower Manhattan courtroom, Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will likely be closely monitoring the proceedings.

On Tuesday, the judge faced more than 50 objections, many of which were focused on Daniel's narration of the darker details of his alleged tryst with Trump, which prosecutors presented as the origin of the alleged plot campaign financing on which their case rests. His story highlights everything Trump allegedly sought to suppress.

The adult film actress cited the then-real estate mogul who persuaded her to have sex with him if she ever wanted to get out of the trailer park. Daniels described feeling passed out, even though she was not drunk or high. Daniels, five feet seven inches tall, presented herself as being framed by Trump, whom she described as being significantly taller and much taller. She testified that she did not remember how her clothes came off before a brief tryst in the missionary position, after which she lay staring at the ceiling and tried to think about anything other than what was happening there. For each uncomfortable detail, the judge raised another objection.

Daniels was allowed to tell jurors that Trump did not wear a condom, and that worried her because of her work in the pornographic film industry. She clarified that it was a consensual encounter, but she also pointed out that there was an imbalance of power accentuated by the fact that there was a bodyguard right outside the door.

Describing that he was preparing to leave Trump's hotel suite, Daniels uttered the following words twice verbatim: My hands were shaking so hard. Trump denies any sexual contact and, to be clear, Daniels has always denied being any victim. The sex, according to his constant statements, was bad, short, but not criminal.

But to the ears of several journalists sitting in the gallery, Daniel's story came close to a subject that the judge had forbidden to try: the fact that Trump has been accused of sexual assault on numerous occasions.

In Slate, Jurisprudence Editor Jeremy Stahl shared his perspective: The story Stormy Daniels told was one of sexual coercion.

Harvey Weinstein's shadow

Before Trump's trial began, Judge Merchan explicitly barred prosecutors from telling jurors anything about the defendant's prior sexual assault accusations.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had requested permission to report that two women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, came forward after the Access Hollywood tape was released to say that Trump had attacked them in a manner eerily similar to the one he had described in the infamous video.

Just before the first day of jury selection, the judge flatly refused to incorporate their stories into the case.

They are very, very damaging, and at this point, given what we know today, it was just a rumor, Merchan ruled on April 15. It was just gossip. Complete hearsay. Did it happen ? There's nothing to prove it. It is not fair.”

Many such rumors have swirled around the former president, and one of the most serious has survived the scrutiny of a civil trial before a federal jury.

At least 26 women have accused Trump of some form of sexual misconduct, ranging from unwanted kissing to groping to rape, but the former president is currently on trial for significantly more white-collar crimes: 34 counts indictment for falsifying business records in 2017 to cover up these alleged crimes from the 2016 campaign and election. Prosecutors can only use Trump's sexual behavior to prove he illegally tried to cover up scandals in order to influence elections, and the judge made clear he would keep prosecutors under strict control in doing so.

In the midst of Trump's trial, New York's highest court made clear the danger of admitting too much salacious evidence into the trial by overturning the state's convictions against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on that basis.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or misconduct, and clearly the New York trial judge in Weinstein's case was much more lenient about what evidence prosecutors could use. Six women testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but only three were directly linked to the alleged crimes. Weinstein also chose not to testify after the judge allowed prosecutors to cross-examine him on a wide range of uncharged behavior, in decisions that gave the state's highest court pause.

In our system of justice, the accused is entitled to be held responsible only for the crime charged against him and, therefore, allegations of prior wrongdoing cannot be admitted against him for the sole purpose of establishing his propensity for crime, states say. » the court said in granting Weinstein a new trial.

Last week, Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, quickly invoked Weinstein's victory in his client's defense in the context of the Access Hollywood tape. The judge had allowed prosecutors to show the jury a transcript of the footage, but not the tape itself, which Merchan deemed too inflammatory for a trial. In doing so, the judge avoided some of the pitfalls of his colleague who presided over Weinstein's trial. But Blanche argued that admitting evidence from the Washington Post article exposing the tape would be too prejudicial against her client.

Faced with Daniels' testimony, Blanche took a firmer stance, and her argument was rooted in broader concerns about unduly prejudicial information reaching the jury. Blanche has filed a motion for a mistrial, strongly suggesting that, if Trump loses, his lawyers will argue on appeal that more information was presented to the jury than should have been allowed. Before the trial, the defense sought to completely exclude Daniels' testimony, in a motion arguing that it would be unduly prejudicial because it involved salacious details about events that have no place in a trial involving the types of charges involved.

More than 100 years of precedent

For now, Merchan does not seem concerned about the Weinstein affair.

I don't think it has any impact on my decision, the judge said in open court on May 3, referring to the Weinstein decision and Mercans' nuanced ruling on the Access Hollywood tape. The Court of Appeal did not state new law, it simply ruled on the facts of this case.

At its core, the Weinstein case simply applied the long-established rules of People v. Molineux, more than a century old.

Named after the defendant in the Great Poison Trial, chemist Roland Burnham Molineux was accused of double murder and the son of a famous Civil War general and a preeminent New York City energy broker. A New York jury found Molineux guilty of murdering a woman named Katherine Adams, who drank a bottle of Bromo-Seltzer laced with cyanide intended for Henry Cornish, the director of an athletic club with whom Molineux had a relationship. quarrel. Prosecutors persuaded jurors of Molineux's guilt by suggesting that he had also poisoned another man named Henry Barnet, a crime for which the defendant had not been charged.

In 1901, New York's highest court overturned Molineux's conviction, which became a precedent confirming the principle that required Weinstein to be retried more than 120 years later.

More than a century later, we reaffirm that no person accused of illegality can be tried on the basis of evidence of uncharged crimes that serves only to establish the accused's propensity for criminal behavior, wrote the majority about Weinstein, citing Molineux. At trial, the accused must answer for the crimes with which he is accused. Evidence of prior crimes and uncharged wrongdoing is the rare exception to this fundamental rule of criminal law.

The panel also criticized Weinstein's trial judge for dissuading the producer from testifying in his own defense by allowing prosecutors to confront him with other prior bad acts, under a separate precedent known as name of People v. Sandoval. In contrast, Judge Merchan barred Trump's attorneys from mentioning the fact that a federal jury had found him responsible for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, suggesting the judge was aware of these safeguards.

For New Yorker Ronan Farrow, whose book Catch and Kill became an icon of the #MeToo movement, the Weinstein decision could drag Trump's trial into the same thicket of legal issues that proved a boon for the disgraced producer . But this thesis should not be exaggerated. On the one hand, Daniels is not a witness for Molineux: she is one of the witnesses to the central facts. Although Merchan must ensure that his testimony is not unduly prejudicial, the judge would likely consider it a category error to apply the Weinstein decision to his testimony.

More pertinently, Merchan has already taken steps to insulate the trial from the concerns raised in the Weinstein case. Prosecutors, for example, cannot mention the names of the two women who would indeed have been potential Molineux witnesses if called: Leeds and Stoynoff. Trump also achieved significant victories by avoiding the visceral effects of having jurors watch the Access Hollywood footage or hear his voice on the audio recording of it. Merchan argued that the tape fell within several Molineux exceptions, but he nonetheless limited how jurors would be exposed to the tape to avoid undue prejudice to the defendant. In these and other decisions, Merchan clearly paid attention to these issues before Weinstein's lawyer secured a second trial for his client.

Merchan seems even more aware of the problems now, telling prosecutors, twice, that some of Daniels' testimony was better left untold. The judge will no doubt be watching that line closely as Daniels continues his testimony on Thursday.

IMAGE: Stormy Daniels arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

