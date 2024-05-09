UK voter verification: Boris Johnson turned away from the polls after forgetting his ID





UK's introduction of photo ID for voting in elections continues stir public opinion. Last Thursday, Britons had the opportunity to see the downside of requiring photo identification for voters after the country's former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was turned away from a polling station after forgot to bring your ID. Johnson was attempting to vote in local elections in south Oxfordshire. The incident proved particularly embarrassing for the former head of state since it was his government that introduced the requirement to take a photo to vote with the 2022 electoral law, according to The Guardian. reports. The Conservative Party politician was not the only one to circumvent the new voter ID rule in local elections. Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich, also found himself at the center of media attention after asking his local WhatsApp group for an emergency power of attorney that would guarantee his identity during the election. The legislator discovered he did not have proper identification to vote in the municipal elections. Mandatory photo identification for voters was first introduced in 2023 for local elections, allowing more than 20 pieces of ID. This year, for the first time, the UK plans to maintain the same ID card voting rule for national elections, due before January 28, 2025. The government has faced significant pushback over the rule itself as well as the limited number of acceptable forms of identity. The Minister of Veterans Affairs apologized to former soldiers who said they were unable to vote using their veterans card as a photo ID in last week's election. The acceptable ID legislation was passed before veterans ID cards were released in January of this year. I will do everything possible to change it before the next one, tweeted Minister Johnny Mercer. Another point of contention involves allowing voting with senior bus passes, but excluding similar IDs for younger people, such as other travel passes and travel documents. student. The Electoral Commission has warned that strict ID rules risk disenfranchising some groups. The requirement also fueled accusations that the Conservative government was trying to exclude voters likely to vote against it, including young people. Meanwhile, amid talk of voting and increased immigration, some British politicians took the opportunity to reintroduce the idea of ​​a British national identity card. PNG follows UK lead on voter ID Papua New Guinea, a former British colony and current member of the British Commonwealth, is also considering introducing photo ID for voting. The country's next general election will take place in 2027, according to local media outlet The National. reports. Voters would register on the biometric photo system, which would help identify voters, according to Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai, who recently observed elections in the Solomon Islands. The task would be enormous, with operational and logistical requirements to be met, he added. I hope that with the support of stakeholders, we too can carry out biometric photo registration before the next elections, he said. Article topics elections | identity document | identity verification | United Kingdom | voter identification Latest news on biometrics May 9, 2024, 4:02 p.m. EDT Madison Square Garden Entertainment successfully won a lawsuit over its use of facial recognition to ban lawyers involved… May 9, 2024, 3:54 p.m. EDT If anything unites the United States, it's that none of them likes to be told what to do, and… May 9, 2024, 3:49 p.m. EDT On Tuesday, major UK airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Edinburgh all verified that delays in arrivals were… May 9, 2024, 3:40 p.m. EDT Thirteen million Kenyans have already obtained the new generation Maisha Namba digital ID as the government races to meet… May 9, 2024, 2:49 p.m. EDT Rwandan lawmakers have been informed that the tender has been opened to select a contractor for the country's development… May 9, 2024, 1:53 p.m. EDT Niobium has secured $5.5 million in venture funding to develop a specialized accelerator chip for fully homomorphic encryption (FHE). THE…

