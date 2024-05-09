Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

His visit to India comes against a backdrop of tense relations with the Maldives under the presidency of Mohamed Muizzu.

New Delhi:

Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, who is on his first official visit to India, has distanced himself from his government over the derogatory remarks made by some of his ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this was not the government's position and that “steps” have been taken to ensure this does not happen again

In an interview with ANI, Maldivian Foreign Minister Zameer reiterated the government's position, saying: “I think if you saw, as you said, we said this is not is not the government's position or that it is not the government's point of view. we think this should not have been done. And then we take appropriate steps to make sure it doesn't happen again. »

“And I think if you saw, there was a misunderstanding, mainly on social media, but the governments of Maldives and India understand what happened and we are now past that,” he said. he added.

The row between India and the Maldives erupted over derogatory messages posted by three officials against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives Deputy Youth Ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Mahzoom Majid and Malsha Shareef have been suspended indefinitely, but all three will continue to receive their salary, the president's office said, local Maldives media outlet Adhadhu reported.

Providing further information on the suspensions, Minister of Communications in the Maldives President's Office Ibrahim Khaleel told Adhadhu that the three deputy ministers had been suspended indefinitely as a measure taken to look into the matter.

Malé now faces a boycott by Indian tourists, who are one of the main contributors to the country's revenue.

In light of concerns over a potential decline in Indian tourist visits to the Maldives following the controversy, Minister Zameer expressed the Maldivian government's eagerness to restore ties with India and reiterated its invitation to Indian tourists.

“I think the Minister of Tourism has made it clear that he would like to welcome and I myself like to welcome all Indians who would like to travel to the Maldives. But I think in the long run, once we move forward, because if you are seen Over the last eight months, in the Maldives and India, we have gone through election cycles so I think we will get past this phase very soon and we would like all the Indian tourists to come back,” he said. .

“And if you look at the trajectory of what's happened. If you go back about 10 years ago, there was always a very significant source market, and then during COVID, Indian travelers entered everything in large numbers. that And then this trend continued… In the last two months we had an increase of about 16 to 17 percent and then of course there was a decline in the Indian markets, but I am convinced that. will accelerate in the near future,” he said. added.

Zameer's visit to India comes amid strained relations with the Maldives under President Mohamed Muizzu's government and as India announced it would replace its Maldives military personnel by May 10.

In April, the MEA said the first batch of Indian technical personnel had arrived in the Maldives to replace defense personnel. India and the Maldives have held two high-level core group meetings, and the third is expected to take place soon.

The withdrawal of Indian troops from the country was the main electoral campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, are stationed in the Maldives.

