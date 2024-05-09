Greece criticizes Turkey for converting ancient church into mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially dedicated a former Byzantine church as a mosque, sparking a protest from Greece. Many Greeks want the summit scheduled for Monday in Ankara between Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to be canceled.

Criticism of Greece focuses on the official opening of the Church of St. Savior in Chora as a Muslim place of worship, four years after its conversion. The ancient site was a museum before its conversion into a mosque and is a United Nations protected monument, revered for its mosaic masterpieces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over the opening ceremony remotely last Monday from the presidential palace in Ankara.

While the decision to open the site as a mosque drew praise from Turkey's Muslim faithful, it angered many Greeks, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He said Erdogan's decision was unnecessary and an insult.

Speaking after his meeting Thursday with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Mitsotakis said the church's conversion is rather an affront, as he put it, to the rich cultural history that Istanbul has to show at the crossroads of many civilizations.

The Holy Savior Church in Chora is the latest ancient church converted by Erdogan since he ordered in 2020 that Istanbul's prized landmark Hagia Sophia be transformed into a Muslim house of prayer.

Analysts see the conversions as part of an attempt by Erdogan to consolidate his ruling party's conservative and religious support base amid an economic slowdown gripping Turkey.

The latest conversion has also drawn criticism from the United States, with the State Department calling on Turkey to preserve the historic diversity of the monuments and allow access to them for all visitors.





In Athens, many political leaders are urging Mitsotakis to cancel a meeting he planned with Erdogan next week as part of a previously agreed plan to ease relations between the longtime foes.

Nikos Androulakis, the head of the Greek Socialist Party, is among those calling for the negotiations to be canceled.

There's no chance I'll go there, Androulakis said, adding: “It's a provocation.”

The prospect of canceling the negotiations is ruled out, Mitsotakis said.

It is imperative to keep all communication channels open, Mitsotakis said.

He went on to say: “It is better for me to confront President Erdogan in person and express my strong opposition to this latest conversion, rather than let this matter trigger a new crisis between the two countries.”

Relations between Greece and Turkey have long been strained. The two neighbors and NATO members nearly went to war in 2020 over disputed energy reserves in the Mediterranean. They also disagree over the divided island of Cyprus; it is divided between a Turkish Cypriot north and a Greek Cypriot south.

Since 1974, several efforts by the United Nations and the United States to reunify the island have failed.

In recent remarks, Erdogan said all issues could be resolved between Greece and Turkey. In December, Erdogan made an official visit to Greece, where he met with Prime Minister Mitsotakis. They agreed on several measures aimed at easing tensions.