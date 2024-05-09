Politics
China and Hungary are both heading towards a better future
Viktor Orbn opened the press conference by emphasizing that it had been twenty years since a Chinese president last visited Hungary. He said that 20 years ago the world was still unipolar, but now we have a multipolar world, with China as one of the centers. He thanked the Chinese president for helping Hungary during the Covid-19 epidemic and stressed that Hungary has only ever recognized China.
Orbn then spoke about the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that Hungary was the only country in the European Union that favored peace. It is for this reason that he welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's peace proposal.
Orbn then spoke about the four-fold increase in Sino-Hungarian trade over the past twenty years. Additionally, as he said, at the time there was only one flight between the two countries, while today there are seven. He said it was an honor that China invited Hungary to join the Chinese economy and that the Chinese participate in the modernization of the Hungarian economy. Orbn added that
Last year, three quarters of all investments coming into Hungary came from China, for which we competed with other countries in the region.
Orbn said Hungary had lost the 20th century on a large historical scale and therefore his goal was to win the 21st century. He then thanked China for the investments in Hungary and the good diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. He announced that Sino-Hungarian cooperation would be extended to the nuclear industry, an area in which there has been no cooperation so far. Their plan is that by the start of the next decade, 60-70% of Hungary's energy production will come from nuclear sources.
Xi: Sino-Hungarian relations have never been better than today
Xi Jinping spoke after Orbn, thanking President Tams Sulyok and Prime Minister Orbn for their invitation and hospitality, and conveyed the Chinese people's greetings to the Hungarians. He mentioned that the two countries have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 75 years and they have never been better than today.
Xi said he and Orbn discussed the most important issues in detail. They agreed that China and Hungary have always had good relations, but they want to further improve these relations. For this reason,
the two countries will conclude a strategic partnership for the coming period, which will put China-Hungary relations on the golden path.
Xi said the Belt and Road Initiative and Hungary's opening to the East are compatible, so the two countries will embark on joint projects. One of them will be to strengthen the teaching of the Hungarian language in China and the Chinese language in Hungary, as well as to develop financial relations between Hungary and China.
Xi also explained that China is helping Hungary accelerate its growth and play a greater role in the European Union. He added that China and Hungary have similar positions on many important international and regional issues, and therefore announced that they are willing to promote closer cooperation between the two countries.
Xi concluded by saying he believes China and Hungary are both heading toward a better future.
Agreements of historic proportions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt began his press conference shortly after the conclusion of Xi and Orbn's press conference.
The minister stressed that the negotiations had been very successful, with agreement reached on 18 issues. The most important thing is that they draw up a list of infrastructure projects that they would like to implement jointly. These include:
- Hungary will begin working with the Chinese to prepare a freight rail line that will bypass Budapest. This is what we used to call V0.
- We will begin to prepare with the Chinese a high-speed rail connection to Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest.
- Hungary will partner with China to develop Hungary's network of electric car charging stations.
- A new border crossing between Serbia and Hungary, with higher capacity, will be opened. The reason for this, according to Szijjrt, is that the Rszke crossing is extremely congested and the lines of trucks and cars are too long.
- In cooperation with the Chinese and Serbs, a study is underway to find the fastest and most efficient way to build an oil pipeline between Serbia and Hungary.
- It is now possible to export cherries and breeding equipment to China.
- An agreement was also reached on the launch of nuclear cooperation which will cover the entire spectrum of nuclear energy production.
Szijjrt concluded the press conference by stating that it was a historic visit and that the agreements reached were of historic proportions.
Ever closer economic cooperation
In recent years, China has become one of Hungary's most important economic and trade partners, with Chinese investments increasing sharply, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. China began industrializing much later than Western countries and Japan, meaning that for a long time it could only participate in global trade by producing simpler products. However, they are now catching up with European and Japanese brands in car manufacturing and have overtaken the Western world in battery production.
This means that Chinese companies can now develop sophisticated, high-quality products that they want to sell in as many parts of the world as possible. Europe, which lags behind in the development of electric cars and batteries, is one of their most important markets, making it an ideal market for Chinese batteries and cars.
It is important that Chinese companies can manufacture their products sold in the EU within the EU, both for logistical reasons and also to avoid protective tariffs in the event of a possible Sino-EU trade war. Although Chinese investors are also present in other countries, given the size of Hungary, announcements regarding the construction of Chinese factories in Hungary have been particularly numerous recently.
The largest of these is the CATL battery factory in Debrecen, which would cost 7.3 billion, or around 2.9 trillion HUF. The second largest is the BYD car plant in Szeged, which, according to unconfirmed press reports and industry rumors, would cost 5 billion, or almost 2 trillion HUF.
The Chinese president and his delegation will be in Hungary until Friday, May 10, or as the Chinese president expressed it in his publication in the pro-government newspaper Magyar Nemzet: he came to visit his Hungarian friends “at a time when the “The scent of flowers and grass fills the air of the great Hungarian plain.” According to Xi Jinping, Sino-Hungarian friendship is “like good Tokaj wine: fragrant, sweet, rich and lasting.”
|
