China announces good news, Pak Jokowi should be happy!







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China's economic weakness worries several of its main trading partners, including Indonesia. However, last month, April 2024, China's trade performance improved, with imports increasing rapidly. This should be good news for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). China's export-import balance performance even exceeded expectations that month, citing a South China Morning Post report. Chinese exports increased by 1.5% on an annual basis to reach $292.5 billion, although in March 2024 the contraction was 7.5%. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT At the same time, the performance of imports was stronger, with growth recorded reaching 8.4% on an annual or year-on-year (year-on-year) basis. In March 2024, China's import rate contracted, as did export performance, with a decline of minus 1.9%. With this note, China's trade balance will experience a surplus in April 2024 which will amount to 72.4 billion US dollars. This surplus figure increased from that of March 2024, which was only $58.6 billion. “The country's economy is supported by trade due to the rise of foreign economies, particularly the United States,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Capital. Rising global demand provides impetus for trade-led economic growth. Beijing has made its exports a means of protecting itself against domestic difficulties, notably the current real estate crisis and weak household spending. “This means that exports will be an important driver of economic growth in 2024,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Hong Kong. Chinese exports fell last year as foreign demand collapsed and suffered their first growth slowdown in seven years. However, this year, many expect global trade performance to soar. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for example, has estimated that growth in global trade in goods and services could reach 2.3% this year and 3.3% in 2025, up from growth of 1%. Last year. The International Monetary Fund or IMF also predicted last month that global trade volume growth would reach 3% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025. “Export [China] will increase again as global demand recovers and an increasing number of Chinese products become competitive in international markets,” said Larry Hu. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Prabowo is frank: our endorsement continues Pak Jokowi's strategy (poor me)



