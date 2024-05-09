PM Modi will make drama in few days as elections near, says Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in a video message on May 9, 2024. Photo: X/@RahulGandhi via PTI

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhihad stopped abusing industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and hinted at a deal, the Congress party intensified its counterattack against the BJP and Mr. Modi on the issue of crony capitalism. In a new video Addressing the youth, Mr Gandhi said Mr Modi would resort to drama and distraction in the next four to five days as he knows he will no longer be Prime Minister and elections are out of his hands. Unemployment is the biggest problem and Narendra Modi ji I promised you [the youth] two million jobs each year. He lied, instead announced demonestisation and implemented a faulty GST, but did it all for the benefit of people like Adani, Mr Gandhi said in his video. On June 4, INDIA bloc will form the government and by August 15, the process of giving employment to 30 lakh youth will begin under Bharti Bharosa [job assurance] scheme, he added. In a separate statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of contributing to the drain of wealth from ordinary Indians to crony businesses. The Congress leader said that 150 years ago, Dadabhai Naoroji's drainage theory explained how the wealth of the people of India was confiscated and sent to England. Since 2014, we have seen a similar drain of wealth from Bharat ke Parivaar (Indian families) to Modi ka Parivaar (Modis family). This is the intended effect of Prime Minister Hum Do Humaare Do's policy of favoring his cronies. With each passing day of Modis Anyay Kaal, this wealth drain breaks a new shameful record. National accounts statistics released on May 7, 2024 show that Indian household net savings have declined by Rs. 9 lakh crore in three years, Mr. Ramesh claimed. He noted that household loans increased from 7 lakh crore to 14 lakh crore in the last three years and as of September 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin showed that net financial savings of India stood at just 5.1% of GDP. In a real sense, the BJP government is responsible for uprooting the mangalsutras, as its economic failures have pushed gold lending to an all-time high. Outstanding gold loans have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore for the first time in Indian history, according to RBI data. Any growth since 2014 has been reserved for the prime minister's industrial friends: today, 21 billionaires have more wealth than the poorest 70 million Indians combined, the Congress leader said. In another article small and micro. Regulatory oversight will be based on clearly stated laws and rules that will be applied fairly and without discrimination. We will ensure a level playing field for all. We are opposed to monopolies, oligopolies and crony capitalism, Mr Chidambaram said.

