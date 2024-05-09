Trump lawyer pressures Stormy Daniels on day 14 of secret trial | Donald Trump News





Donald Trump's defense team has completed its cross-examination of adult film star Stormy Daniels, the most high-profile witness to testify so far in the former US president's criminal trial At New York.

Daniels' account of an alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 riveted jurors this week and recalled the more sinister aspects of the trial, which is taking place as Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, campaigns for re-election.

On Thursday, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles questioned Daniels about the transaction at the center of Trump's secret trial.

Necheles asked Daniels why she accepted a $130,000 payment to keep quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump instead of making it public.

Why didn't you do that? Necheles asked, wondering why Daniels didn't hold a press conference in 2016, as she had initially planned, to tell reporters about her alleged meeting with Trump.

Because we were running out of time, Daniels said.

Necheles asked if she meant she was running out of time to use the claim to make money. To get the story out, Daniels fought back.

Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels. But the alleged deal to buy his silence took place during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, a critical moment in the case as prosecutors argued that Trump and his allies buried potentially damaging stories to influence election results.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged secret payment made to silence Daniels.

Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee in November's presidential election, denies any wrongdoing.

Daniels' testimony marked an extraordinary moment in what could be the only criminal case against Trump to go to trial before voters decide whether to send him back to the White House.

He faces three other criminal charges, including two related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. The trial date in one of those cases involving Trump's handling of classified documents was postponed indefinitely earlier this week.

Trump awaits trial in New York on May 6 [Peter Foley/Pool Photo via AP Photo]

No knowledge of commercial files

In the New York hush-hush affair, Daniels said Thursday that while she negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, she also spoke with reporters as a backup plan.

Necheles accused her of refusing to share the story with reporters because she wouldn't be paid for it. The best alternative was to get money, right? » said Necheles.

Daniels said she mostly wants to get her story out there and keep her family safe.

The best alternative was to protect my story with a paper trail so my family wouldn't be hurt, Daniels responded.

Daniels later testified in court that she never spoke with Trump about the secret $130,000 payment she received from Cohen and that she did not know whether Trump knew about or was involved in the transaction .

Necheles, Trump's lawyer, also asked Daniels if she was aware of what Trump had been indicted for, producing an uncomfortable response that the defense wanted stricken from the record: There are a lot of indictments.

Daniels went on to say that she knew the accusations involved business records, but when asked if she knew anything about Trump's business records, she admitted: I don't know anything about his business records. No. Why would I do it?

Rebecca Manochio, a junior accountant at the Trump Organization when Trump was president, and Madeleine Westerhout, his personal secretary from 2017 to 2019 and former director of Oval Office operations from February to August 2019, also spoke Thursday.

Manochio testified about how checks were sent to the White House for Trump to sign from his personal account, and Westerhout gave the White House's view of the arrangement.

Westerhout said Trump would receive packages about twice a month, some containing a check and others with a stack about half an inch thick. Checks were often attached to invoices showing the amount of payment.

Defense requests mistrial

Before the lunch break on Thursday, another Trump lawyer, Todd Blanche, announced that the defense would renew its motion for a mistrial on the grounds that Daniels' testimony would prejudice the jury against his client.

After the witnesses and jury were dismissed for the day, the defense team did just that, pressuring Judge Juan Merchan to mistrial.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Trump's lawyers also requested a mistrial, saying Daniels inflamed the jury with unnecessary details about her alleged sexual relationship with the ex-president.

On Thursday, they once again advanced their argument that Daniels' experiences had nothing to do with a case that primarily involved business records.

But Merchan denied their request a second time, saying it was the defense's responsibility to object to any testimony it deemed inappropriate.

There were many times, not once or twice, but many times when Ms. Necheles could have objected but didn't, Merchan said of Trump's defense team.

He also emphasized that certain details were important in establishing Daniels' credibility.

The more details Ms. Daniels can provide about the encounter, the more the jury can determine whether the encounter took place and, if so, whether they choose to credit Ms. Daniels' story, he said.

Trump calls this affair a shame

The defense also sought to challenge Judge Mercans' gag order against Trump regarding the adult film star.

They argued that if Daniels could talk about Trump from the witness stand, he should be able to talk about her.

But Merchan rejected the defense's request, saying it could intimidate future witnesses.

My concern is not just about the protection of Ms. Daniels or a witness who has already testified. My concern is to protect the integrity of these proceedings as a whole, Merchan said.

The judge previously imposed a gag order barring Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, jury members and other figures connected to the trial. The former president has already been fined and held in contempt of court ten times for violating the order.

Speaking to reporters as he appeared in court Thursday, Trump called the trial a Frankenstein affair and questioned its merits.

It's not a recognizable crime that any of us have seen, he said of the charges against him. He’s a prosecutor who makes it up as he goes along.

As he left, Trump renewed his criticism of the case, specifically attacking Judge Merchan for failing to declare a mistrial.

This judge, what he did and what his decision was is a shame, he said.

