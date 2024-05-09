



Next July, the General Directorate of Buddhist Community Guidance plans to organize a major meeting of Buddhists Jakarta (Buddhist Public Relations) ——– Accompanied by the Director of Buddhist Education, the Director General of Buddhist Community Guidance and the Special Staff Coordinator of the Minister of Religion, Adung Abdul Rochman, held a meeting to discuss plans to organize the activity “Sannipata Nusantara Waisak 2024” next July, Tuesday (7/5/2024). “In recent years, Indonesian Buddhists have been yearning to be able to meet directly with the head of state, Mr. President Joko Widodo, to interpret religious activities,” the director general said. The Director General said that in response to this, in accordance with the orientation of the Minister of Religion during the 2024 National Working Meeting of the Ministry of Religion, an activity would be organized that could bring together all the potentials and components of the Buddhist community. Therefore, his party and staff held joint discussions until the concept of an activity called “Sannipata Nusantara” emerged as a translation of national friendship. The general manager hopes that by organizing this event, he can bring together the different potentials of Indonesian Buddhists without being separated by differences. To the Special Personnel Coordinator of the Ministry of Religion, the Director General also reported that this time, in Vesak, Buddhists were holding their own worship. Each organization organizes joint worship in monasteries and Buddhist temples. Responding to this, the Special Coordinator of the Minister of Religion, Adung Abdul Rochman, said that the plan to organize a large meeting of Buddhists would be a very good and monumental boost. He said that the momentum of bringing people together in large numbers is very rarely achieved, so there is a need to think about the packaging of this activity. Gus Adung, as he is colloquially called, hopes that the packaging will arouse feelings among Buddhists that they are very happy to be Buddhists living in Indonesia. “The best country for Buddhists is Indonesia. The feeling must be there. “It is the same for Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Hindus and other religions, the best country for them to become people of their respective religions is Indonesia,” he explained . Gus Adung hopes that after the meeting, Buddhists will have more confidence in their religion. The more obedient he is, the more actively he practices his religion, not only to be a good religious person, but at the same time to be able to make a positive contribution, for Indonesia and common progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bimasbuddha.kemenag.go.id/juli-mendatang-ditjen-bimas-buddha-berencana-menggelar-pertemuan-akbar-umat-buddha-berita-1336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos