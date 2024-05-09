AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine due to low demand and safety





AstraZeneca has withdrawn its Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, from the market due to low demand, despite initial hopes for global protection. Developed with the University of Oxford, its deployment has encountered efficiency and security issues. As regulators investigated rare blood clot risks, mRNA technology shots gained favor, leaving Astra facing legal challenges amid oversupply of vaccines. Sign up for your morning brew from BizNews Insider to stay up to date on content that matters. The newsletter will arrive in your inbox at 5:30 a.m. weekdays. Register here. By Ashleigh Furlong AstraZeneca Plc has pulled its Covid-19 vaccine from the market due to a lack of demand for a shot that initially raised hopes it would play a key role in protecting the world from the virus. The Vaxzevria vaccine's marketing authorization in the European Union was withdrawn this week at the company's request, with the vaccine no longer being manufactured or supplied, Astra said in a statement. The decision was not related to security reasons, he added. The Astras vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was initially offered on a not-for-profit basis and was seen as a victory for Britain, with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly receiving his first dose. However, its rollout has been hampered by concerns about its effectiveness and safety, starting with French President Emmanuel Macron who called it near-ineffective among older people shortly after its approval in the EU. The vaccine, which did not require ultra-cold storage as some of the rival Covid-19 vaccines did, was seen as a good option for inoculating large parts of the globe. More than 3 billion doses have been provided. After Macron's comments, a bigger blow came when regulators began investigating the link between vaccines and very rare cases of unusual blood clots. Even though regulators ultimately concluded that the benefit/risk ratio of the vaccine was positive, the damage was done. As countries sought to provide booster shots to their populations, the Astras vaccine was sidelined in favor of shots using mRNA technology, particularly that developed by a partnership between BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. Astra faces to legal challenges from families of patients who died after receiving the vaccine. . Companies like Pfizer and Moderna Inc. have since developed updated Covid-19 vaccines targeting the new variants. Astra said this led to a surplus of available updated vaccines and a drop in demand for its vaccine. Read also: 2024Bloomberg LP Visited 61 times, 61 visit(s) today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biznews.com/health/2024/05/09/astrazeneca-withdraws-covid-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos