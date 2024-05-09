Politics
Xi Jinping visits Hungary, where he praises Viktor Orban: We challenged the geopolitical order together
After Paris and Belgrade, Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Budapest, where he was warmly welcomed for the final leg of his European tour, marked by thriving economic ties and a convergence of views on the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
Xi Jinping began his day by attending a military parade in the courtyard of the presidential palace, in the company of Hungarian head of state Tamas Sulyok, under a radiant sun, reports AFP, according to Agerpres.
Accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping was received Wednesday evening at the airport by Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai. A dinner with traditional Hungarian specialties followed.
For this historic visit to Budapest, the capital of Hungary decorated in the colors of China was placed under tight security, and the few flags displayed by the Tibetan demonstrators were carefully hidden from the eyes of the Chinese president.
Before his arrival, Xi Jinping compared bilateral relations with Hungary to a golden cruise, in an article published in the pro-government newspaper Magyar Nemzet.
As sweet and rich as a Tokay wine: in a lyrical burst, Xi paid tribute to the friendship cultivated by the two countries in the midst of trials.
We challenged the geopolitical order together, in an unstable international context, by taking the path of fully independent sovereign states, wrote Xi Jinping, alluding to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's strategy of going it alone within the Union European.
In disagreement with Brussels, the Hungarian nationalist leader has resolutely turned towards the East in recent years. while Brussels distanced itself from Beijing, Orban strengthened ties, rejecting ideological confrontation between the blocs.
China, first investor in Hungary
This nearly three-day visit is an opportunity to take our strategic partnership to new heights, from cultural exchanges to economic cooperation, said the Chinese head of state, in the conditions in which the Asian superpower has become the the first investor in Hungary last year.
In the opinion of some experts, this is a diplomatic success for Budapest, which has already announced the signing of at least 16 agreements, in areas such as rail and road infrastructure, nuclear power and automobile energy. .
Across Hungary, battery and electric car factories are emerging at an impressive pace, with investments worth tens of billions of euros.
This aroused concerns within the opposition, which denounced the lack of transparency around contracts, the impact of factories on the environment and corruption, with construction enriching, according to the opposition, the entourage of Orban.
Received Monday at the Elysée in Paris, Xi Jinping had frank exchanges with French President Emmanuel Macron on trade disputes between China and Europe or on Beijing-Moscow relations, viewed with suspicion by Westerners in the midst of war against Ukraine.
However, during this last stage in Hungary, there was no controversy and the media were kept at a distance. Very few details about the program have been made public.
Money has no color
From 5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT), Xi Jinping has planned a visit to the Carmelite monastery, residence of the Hungarian Prime Minister, for a meeting with Viktor Orban, followed by a statement to the press.
This is an opportunity to show the rest of the EU the virtues of cooperation with China, underlines Ja Ian Chong, political scientist at the University of Singapore.
He also won't have to face delicate discussions about his relations with Moscow, he added.
Because Beijing and Budapest are on the same wavelength, advocating a panic settlement in Ukraine, while remaining close to the Kremlin.
In the streets of Budapest, while some invoke human rights, Laszlo Toth, a 52-year-old security guard, believes that there is no reason for Hungarians to despise the Chinese president's visit.
Money has no color, as they say, and I am sure that even Western Europe would be happy to benefit from such investments, he said.
For his first trip to Europe after 2019, Xi Jinping made a stopover in Serbia, another very friendly country, where President Aleksandar Vucic gave him a welcome full of “respect” and love.
