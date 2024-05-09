Reviews | Stormy Daniels vs. Donald Trump





For the editor:

Re Daniels details sexual relations with Trump, which he denies (front page, May 8):

I found Stormy Daniels' detailed testimony about his one-night stand with Donald Trump, the existence of which he denies, very credible. His avowed hatred of Mr. Trump seemed like honesty and not a reason for making up this story.

If the jury agrees, then Mr. Trump is the liar. He is not far from being able to reasonably infer that if he lies about the event at the heart of the matter, he will lie about everything that followed.

Stephanie DobaBrooklyn

For the editor:

You report that the judge, during Stormy Daniels' testimony, objected to her description of sexual positions with Donald Trump as going in a slanderous direction. It is a shame that no judge objected to Kenneth Starr's report on President Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, which was even more slanderous in its description of the sexual relationship.

The prose, far from being a dry, matter-of-fact recitation, contained rich, erotic details of the sort we expect from a book club romance, wrote Daniel M. Filler, a law professor, in an article in the California Law Review, according to the Washington Post. .

The truth then and now is that a sexual affair doesn't need to be described any more than a sexual relationship, but we all love the details.

Stephen T. Schreiber Princeton, New Jersey

For the editor:

We live in a country where democracy is being tested. Yet New York's restrictions on courtroom cameras deprive the public of live video coverage of Donald Trump's secret trial.

The public must trust the details described by journalists, some sequestered in another room with a video feed, others in the courtroom. Meanwhile, nuances such as facial expressions, body language, interactions with legal teams and verbal outbursts are left to courtroom sketches shared with the public via media.

Although the anonymity of jurors must be protected, live audiovisual coverage must be provided. Mr. Trump's trials are more important than any other in American history. As a presidential election approaches, citizens should be able to view courtroom activity through their own lens. It’s not just Mr. Trump’s freedom that is at stake.

Cynthia Gardner BrumlCleveland

For the editor:

Regarding We're Talking About the Case Against Trump, It's All Wrong, by Rebecca Roiphe (guest opinion essay, May 5):

Ms. Roiphes's guest essay reminds me of the Indian parable of the blind men who encounter an elephant for the first time and try to understand what it looks like by touching different parts of its body, then claiming that their only point of view is the single truth.

Ms. Roiphe was a lawyer in the prosecutor's office. For her, it is above all a question of business ethics. Let's say she's holding one ear. It's an element, but it's not the whole story.

The Trump case in New York is also about election interference; let's call them defenses. Some say the matter is about personal ethics; let's call it the tail. Rejecting the trunk or tail just because you're holding an ear doesn't help anyone.

The moral of the Indian parable is that individual perspectives can be limited. His essay presents the danger of saying that the Trump affair is only about one thing, thereby allowing the entire matter to be dismissed as frivolous if one finds fault with that one thing. The reality is the whole elephant.

Daniel O'BrienLafayette, Ind.

Judge Cannons eliminates bias

For the editor:

Re Judge Reports Start of Documents Trial (news article, May 8):

It wasn't a big surprise to learn that the Trump documents trial had been postponed indefinitely.

The federal judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, did everything in her power to delay the trial, and eventually prevent it from taking place, demonstrating a clear bias in favor of the former president.

She should be removed not only from the case, but also from the dock.

Gary L. AdlerLynbrook, NY

Marjorie Taylor Greenes mischief

For the editor:

Democrats help Johnson survive bid to oust him (front page, May 9):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's failed attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson may seem, at first glance, as unhinged as her theory of a forest fire caused by Jewish space lasers, but there is a method to her mania .

Ms. Greene, described by a Republican colleague as a dumpster fire, is a performative politician who performs to an audience of one: Donald Trump. His talk about overthrowing the united party (Democrats and Republicans voting together) is red meat for the MAGA base.

Reasonable people can sincerely try not to hear and see Ms. Greene's theater of the absurd, but she functions as Mr. Trump's attack dog. Don't underestimate his capacity for mischief; she won't be leaving anytime soon.

Eric RadackSanta Fe, New Mexico

RFK Jr. Health History

For the editor:

Re Kennedy says doctors found a dead worm in his brain (news article, May 9):

It took a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times to reveal the relevant medical history of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Voters should be less tolerant of lack of medical disclosures, failure to release statements income, dark money funding sources and refusal to participate in moderate debates and in-depth media interviews.

Jim HoffmannManchester, Mass.

The link between adolescent depression and smartphones

For the editor:

Are smartphones leading our teenagers to depression?, by David Wallace-Wells (Opinion, nytimes.com, May 1):

By questioning the relationship between smartphone use and the current mental health crisis among our youth, Mr. Wallace-Wells ignores the vast body of research documenting the conditions that contribute to the healthy development and well-being of children and how social media provides the exact opposite. terms.

There is little debate that childhood trauma can have lasting psychological effects. Are we really to believe that repeated exposure to car crash videos, photos of dead bodies, rape memes, and messages glorifying eating disorders have had no effect on people's mental health? millions of kids who saw this content in their feeds?

At a time when suicide has become the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14 in the United States, the need for urgent action cannot be overstated. While some question whether current data constitutes causation, Big Tech continues to infiltrate our children's brains with addictive algorithms and harmful content, all in the name of increasing profits.

Removing smartphones from schools and putting safeguards in place that prevent social media companies from exploiting children are basic but crucial steps we can take to protect our children and enable them to lead healthy, successful lives.

Julie ScelfoNew York writer is the founder and executive director of Mothers Against Media Addiction.

For the editor:

Teenagers aren't the only ones negatively affected by smartphones. What about us, the older ones? It's hard to keep up with this ever-changing digital world.

Ann Glasser Hamden, Connecticut.

