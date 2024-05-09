Hungary, China sign strategic cooperation agreement during Xi Jinping's visit





The trip aims to consolidate China's economic footprint in the region. Xi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in the capital Budapest as part of the final leg of the Chinese leaders' five-day European tour that also took place in Serbia and France. At a press briefing following the negotiations, Orban praised the continued and uninterrupted friendship between the two countries since the start of his mandate in 2010, and promised that Hungary would continue to welcome new Chinese investments. I would like to assure the President that Hungary will continue to provide fair conditions for Chinese companies investing in our country and that we will create the opportunity for the most modern Western technologies and the most modern Eastern technologies to meet and build a cooperation in Hungary. , declared Mr. Orban. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok receives Chinese President Xi Jinping with military honors (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP) Beijing has invested billions in Hungary and views the European Union member as an important anchor within the 27-member trade bloc. In December, Hungary announced that one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers, China's BYD, would open its first European electric vehicle production plant in the south of the country, a move that could shake up the country's competitiveness. continent's automotive industry. Hungary is also home to several Chinese electric vehicle battery factories and hopes to become a global hub for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. It undertook a rail project under Xi's Belt and Road Initiative to connect the country to the Chinese-controlled port of Piraeus in Greece. as an entry point for Chinese products to Central and Eastern Europe. On Thursday, Xi said he and Orban agreed that the Belt and Road Initiative was entirely consistent with Hungary's strategy of opening up to the East and that China supported Hungary to play a greater role within the EU in promoting Sino-European relations. Hungarian and Chinese officials concluded a strategic partnership agreement and signed 18 other agreements and memorandums of understanding, but no major investments were announced at the press conference. However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later said in a Facebook video that initial discussions had begun on China's development of a Budapest freight rail bypass and a rail link between the capital and Budapest Ferihegy Airport. People wave Chinese and Hungarian flags for Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary (Denes Erdos/AP) Mr. Orban, a nationalist populist leader who has sought deeper ties with Beijing while distancing himself from his more traditional partners in the EU, noted at the news conference that three-quarters of investment in Hungary last year came from China, and spoke of Beijing's role in changing the balance of power in the world. If you look at the global economy and trade of 20 years ago, it looks nothing like the one we live in today, Orban said. Back then we lived in a single polar world, and now we live in a multipolar world order, and one of the main columns of this new world order is China. He added that Hungary would seek to expand its economic cooperation with China in the field of nuclear energy. Hungary is currently working with Russia to add a new reactor to its Paks nuclear power plant, which is expected to come online by the end of the decade. Budapest residents faced road closures and increased security during Xi's visit as groups of his supporters and critics gathered in different parts of the city to protest. Hundreds of people gathered near Buda Castle in Budapest, waving Chinese and Hungarian flags, hoping to catch a glimpse of Mr. Xi's motorcade.

