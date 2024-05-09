Is Narendra Modi losing ground in India's general elections? – The diplomat

The battle for 2024 is turning out to be the boldest election in India's electoral history, even bolder than the 2024 presidential election. 1977 electionswhen opposition forces in India confronted the Prime Minister Indira Gandhiauthoritarian regime in the country. At the time, the opposition was led by people who had participated in the Indian freedom struggle and were ready to make sacrifices as they had done during the independence movement.

It has been 47 years since this historic election. India today is a transformed country. The Narendra Modi regime has reconfigured India's morals and values ​​and attempted to hijack its history and transform the civilizational foundations of its society. India is heading towards an ideological dictatorship if it does not correct its course in these elections.

The battle of 2024 is no ordinary battle. It's a battle between David and Goliath. It is a battle between an ideology which conceals a luxury of worship, communication and capital, fiercely supported by a utopia and the “banality of the other”. No party in this country's memory has had so much guile and killer instinct to win an election, so much resource power and such a willingness to resort to any what a solution, without any scruples if the border between morality and immorality is blurred. For the BJP, victory is the only value and power is the only currency.

On the other hand, its adversaries are cursed with fracture and disintegration. Fragility is their only clothing. Without resources or capital, they are united by an instinct for survival, knowing full well that if they lose this time, there will be no second chance.

This election is not between the two political parties nor between the two leaders and thought processes. It's between two instincts, one representing the “fightback of the original” and the other claiming to be the “true” successor of the story.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi are at the dawn of history. If nothing is done today, India will lose everything it is proud of. It is no accident of history that suddenly a campaign to “save the constitution” gained unprecedented momentum.

The fight took an interesting turn. The marginalized of society rightly felt that the BJP slogan “This time, 400 pairs“(This time, [BJP] will cross 400 seats) to win more than 400 seats in the elections to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, is not a campaign to gain additional power to take the country on the fast track of development and make it A Vishvagourou (teacher of the world). Instead, it is an attempt to throw the constitution into the dustbin of history and write a new one and impose a new one on the country, a constitution that would claim to imbibe the Indianness, rejecting foreignness.

It should not be forgotten that when the constitution was adopted in 1950, the RSS leaders had called it foreign, claiming that there was nothing Indian about it. In the name of Indianness, their leaders have always advocated a return to Manu Smriti, the legal code ordained by upper-caste Hindus, which treats women and men. Shudras (the labor caste) with contempt, and embrace inequality.

THE Indian Constitution is a unique document in the annals of world history which, in one stroke, made all Indians equal before the law. It provides for universal suffrage. No one can be discriminated against because of their caste, creed, religion, region or gender, and the richest and poorest alike have the same voting rights.

In the Indian context, equality assumes more importance as India has never been an egalitarian society. Inequality was proudly defended and enforced with a strict caste hierarchy and harsh punishments for transgressors. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who belonged to the untouchable community, is credited with giving us the constitution. Dalits, backward castes and the marginalized have firmly aligned themselves with him and believe that any attempt to amend Baba Saheb's constitution would return them to the civilizational ghettos in which they were treated worse than animals. They believe (rightly) that positive measures such as reservations will be removed from the constitution if the BJP returns with a large majority.

The BJP realized that its campaign for over 400 seats had backfired and would cost it dearly. The opposition led by Rahul Gandhi felt that on the issue of the constitution, there is a strong undercurrent against the Modi government and the BJP, and that if channeled well, Modi will find it difficult to regain power .

Gandhi and other leaders of the oppositionunited under a coalition called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), now carry a pocket copy of the constitution and wave it at election rallies to remind voters why they should not vote for the BJP if they want to. save the constitution.

The BJP under Modi has made some inroads among Dalits, Backward castes, and other marginalized sections of society, who make up more than 65 percent of India's population. If a fissure develops among this section of the electorate, as appears to be happening now, the BJP will be in big trouble. No wonder the Prime Minister and his deputy Amit Shah have categorically stated that what the opposition is saying about amending the Constitution and lifting reservations is a canard. Modi even said that even if Ambedkar was reborn and wanted to change the constitution, he would not be able to do it.

In this campaign, Modi looks like nothing more than a shadow of himself. He lacks confidence. He failed miserably to weave a national narrative in these elections. If, after winning the legislative elections of December 2023, he thought that the Consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya made these elections a formality, and believed himself invincible, then after the announcement of these elections and the start of the campaign in April, he seems to have received a brutal shock.

Voters were happy with the construction of the Ram Temple, but other pressing livelihood issues gained importance. Unemployment, rising prices and corruption are now gaining importance in the election campaign. People are asking difficult questions and Modi and his party have no credible answers. Instead, they try to change the goal post.

Modi is a polarizing figure who unhesitatingly uses communal issues to consolidate Hindu voters. During the legislative elections of 2014 and 2019, he certainly played the Hindu-Muslim card, but sparingly. This time he exceeded all limits. Modi is shaken. He felt that his defeat could not be ruled out. Whenever the BJP is in doubt, it reverts to its communal agenda. For the party, incitement aimed at consolidating Hindu voters constitutes the main crisis management tool during elections.

From one rally to another, Modi only spews venom on communal lines. He went so far as to say that if Congress returns to power, then locks would be put on Ram Mandir And only Muslims would be selected to play cricket for India. Home Minister Amit Shah said if the Congress wins, Sharia law will be implemented. Another Hindu icon, Uttar Pradeshs Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathwho is seen as a potential prime minister by Hindutva forces, provoked Hindu voters by saying that if Congress forms government after elections then cows will be slaughtered for Muslims.

It is obvious that, despite the disarray, the opposition is well in the race. Despite a severe shortage of resources and a lack of coherent electoral strategy and coordination among India's coalition partners, the opposition is gaining ground. Voters across the country are showing their discontent with the ruling party. The Modi magic has vanished into thin air.

Instead of setting the agenda, Goliath only reacts and tries to take the campaign to an absurd level, not realizing that people can be fooled once or twice, but not all the time. David fights valiantly while the opinion on the ground is strong: if democracy is mortgaged in the name of worship and ideology, India as an idea will not survive.

This election is a test of India's resilience as a nation and a civilization. The attempt to separate the country from its original moorings shook Goliath. David must now launch the final assault.