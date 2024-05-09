Flights to Rwanda? Navigating political, economic and moral turbulence

It's crazy, this is how a minister (James Cleverly) described Rwanda's policy. In his former role as chancellor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was typically more reserved, saying it will not work. Human rights organizations are less kind: it would be a blatant breach of the refugee convention and undermine a long-standing humanitarian tradition of which the British people are rightly proud, the organization said . HRC when the policy was announced. When announced in 2022 by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the move was called by most (including initially Johnson) himself) as a laughable concept that would never be implemented and yet here we are two years later. All standards of the parliamentary and legal process have been rejected, the right wing of the Conservative Party continues to call on the UK to withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), and the Altar will make you believe that no, no buts, these planes are going to Rwanda. So how did we get here, what planes could actually go to Rwanda and will anyone be on board?

The only starting point was more than two years ago, on April 14, 2022, when Boris Johnson announced plans to deport people arriving in the UK on small boats to Rwanda to have their applications processed . Independent human rights organizations disagreed, but Johnson insisted that the country was in fact one of the safest countries in the world. How it could also provide the considerable deterrent effect it claimed was a mystery then and continues to be today. Importantly, the plan Johnson presented at the time would have resettled tens of thousands of people in the coming years. Fast forward to June of the same year and the first flight to Rwanda was grounded minutes before takeoff following an injunction issued by the ECHR. This plane had only seven people on board.

After that, the project faded somewhat from public consciousness until Suella Braverman revived it at the Conservative Party conference in October, tell a crowd that a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off for Rwanda, it's my dream, it's my obsession. (It's also worth pointing out that Braverman is against the current plans, which she doesn't consider extreme enough).

In March 2023, Home Secretary Braverman introduced the Illegal Immigration Bill, which became law in July. This is where the Home Secretary was given a legal duty to detain and deport those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another safe third country. Notably, detainees were not entitled to any appeal, bail, or judicial review during the first 28 days of their detention.

In November of that year, the Supreme Court declared the policy illegal, upholding an appeals court's ruling that there had been no proper assessment of whether Rwanda was safe, with reasons serious to believe that expelled refugees run the risk of seeing their refugees expelled. poorly assessed claims or being sent back to their country of origin to face prosecution. This might surprise the more confident among you, who believed the government's line that the policy was designed with empathy at its heart. This did not surprise Sunak. Rather, he already had officials working on a new treaty to circumvent the ruling and he was prepared to change the law.

And so on until December, and perhaps the most barely believable moments of the saga yet. James Cleverly became the third interior minister to visit Kigali and announced a new treaty which he said guaranteed migrants would not be returned to a country where their lives would be threatened. The next day, the government introduced the Rwanda Security Bill (Asylum and Immigration Bill), perhaps the most extraordinary example of government abuse in our justice system. Lord Sumption, former Supreme Court judge, said at the time, “it would be a most constitutionally extraordinary thing to overturn a decision based on the facts and the evidence by the highest court in the land.” This bill declares that Rwanda is a safe country and should be considered as such by politicians, judges and anyone else. There is no time limit for this judgment, there is no possibility of review. Despite attempts by various Tory and lay peers in the House of Lords last month to add amendments, the government has refused to compromise on any of them. It was then that once again Sunak stood behind his Downing Street podium emblazoned with Stop the Boats and declared that Parliament would sit for as long as it took for the bill to pass.

This is a lot of information to take in, but it is crucial to recognize the context of this policy, why it was suggested, and why such unprecedented steps were taken to ensure its adoption. Much like the EU and US, there is no doubt that the UK faces a significant problem with illegal migration. Last year, 52,530 irregular migrants were detected entering the UK, up 17% from the previous year. 85% of them arrived on small boats and since 2014, some 245 migrants have tragically lost their lives in the Channel. But far more important to Sunak is the significant proportion of the electorate who he believes could be persuaded to vote Conservative again at the next election if he can carry out this plan. On this point, however, it is difficult to argue that Sunak is anything other than extremely out of touch with reality. Just 11% of voters cited immigration as a priority issue late last year, the lowest level in two decades. Worse still for Sunak, if this plan actually goes into effect, he will suddenly find himself with no one else to blame and nowhere to hide. All of a sudden, failure to keep one of the five promises essential to his leadership will be entirely his fault.

Today, it cannot be denied that there is a real economic debate on migration. Modern Britain was built on immigration; of the post-war Windrush generation and as a solution to our most serious economic problems ever since. Between 2000 and 2011 only, according to a UCL According to a study published in 2014, the net budgetary balance of overall immigration in the United Kingdom between 2001 and 2011 therefore amounts to a net positive contribution of around 25 billion. Immigrants were also 39% less likely to qualify for state benefits than natives during this period. Economists tend to agree with this pattern The Migration Observatory declaring by 2022, immigration had little or no impact on average employment or unemployment of existing workers. Clearly, the problems in the British economy are not attributable to the relatively small number of people forced to undertake tragic journeys across the Channel. Only 6% of immigration to the UK in 2022 was attempted via the English Channel (most of these journeys would have ended in failure). If the government wanted to limit migration (which is bizarre, given the labor shortages in countless areas of the economy), then it could do so through other methods aimed at better controlling the legal migration.

Similarly, if the British government wanted to stop hundreds of innocent children dying in the Channel and root out the criminal gangs responsible, it could simply establish safe and legal asylum routes from France. Similar efforts in Ukraine and Hong Kong have been rightly praised, but the fact remains that there is absolutely no legal way for someone living in a war-torn country to seek asylum. to the United Kingdom without crossing the Channel. It would also be completely misleading to suggest that those who arrive are not eligible for assistance: 92% of those who crossed the border between 2018 and 2023 applied for asylum and of those who received a decision, 86% were granted a protection.

Have there been any immediate, observable changes since the Rwandan bill was passed? Unfortunately no. The 23rd Around April, five other people lost their lives in the canal, crushed under the gaze of French police from Wimereux beach. On Wednesday alone, 700 people made the trip, bringing the total since the bills went above 2,000. The original agreement with Rwanda called for only 300 people to go there.

Perhaps the only tangible impact so far has been in Ireland, where Foreign Minister Michel Martin said that the increase in asylum applications is the result of the passage of the Rwanda Bill in the United Kingdom. When the Irish government confirmed it would return asylum seekers to the UK, in line with a November 2020 deal and the UK's Common Area travel policy agreed over a century ago, Westminster rejected it. Instead of honoring the deal or speaking compassionately about the hundreds of people who set up camps in Dublin, Rishi Sunak claimed it was an example of his policy of changing the behavior of immigrants to deter them from enter the UK (one of his own ministers later contested the deal). This).

This is hardly surprising. Many pointed out that having made the journey from war-torn countries, across multiple continents, the chances of being among the 1% sent to Rwanda are unlikely to be deterrent. Many interviews with potential asylum seekers, they rejected the idea that it would make a difference; most do not understand the complexities of this policy and the gangs who profit from illegal immigration spend considerable effort to present this project as nonsense.

It is in its unrealistic and irresponsible economic nature that Rwandan policy is most shameful and disappointing. Whitehall's official spending watchdog found in February that each of the first 300 people would cost a lot. 1.8 million to send to the country. As Sophy Ridge highlighted to the Chancellor this week, each such payment could fund the education of 234 schoolchildren for an entire year.

For the government, it was never a question of finding a viable solution. Rather, it's about standing behind aggressively emblazoned podiums, pretending to be in favor of fighting human rights laws, and presenting non-existent solutions. Instead of comprehensive reform, investment and putting in place safe and legal pathways to try to save lives, the Sunak government has chosen an impractical showmanship.