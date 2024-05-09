MENASource Syria holds key to improving US-Turkey relations By

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to visit Washington in May after a long period of coldness between him and US President Joe Biden. Although the cancellation officially took place due to scheduling issues, disagreements the conflict in Gaza appears to have played a role role in this decision. Despite recent momentum In US-Turkey relations, this situation highlights the fact that improving areas of cooperation is not enough to maintain the bilateral relationship.

It is crucial that the United States and Turkey overcome their differences as the governments need to strengthen their alliance, particularly regarding Syria.

While the situation in Syria is considered a top security priority in Turkey, it receives less attention in the United States. This must change. Both countries must refocus on resolving disputes involving Syria so that they do not explode into new areas of major tension for bilateral relations.

Structural realities

The differences in priorities between the United States and Turkey in Syria are based on structural realities.

Both countries emphasize combating terrorism and unconventional threats in their foreign policies, but their goals differ. In Syria, the United States has focused primarily on combat the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS). Turkey has also fought ISIS directly, but has viewed the United States' anti-ISIS approach as a threat to its national security. The American partnership with the protection units of the Syrian Kurdish people (YPG), the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated foreign terrorist organization, has become Ankara's main security concern.

Additionally, the Turkish public and politicians have accused a sect led by Turkish religious leader Fethullah Glen, who resides in Pennsylvaniafor the coup attempt in Türkiye in 2016, which complicated relations. Furthermore, Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system was a deal breaker for the United States, which kicked Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program and imposed new sanctions under a law intended primarily to target foreign adversaries, not NATO allies.

Meanwhile, Turkey attempts to normalize reports their relations with its neighbors have been upended by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Despite their differences, these conflicts have pushed the United States and Turkey to further enhance their alliance.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Turkey and the United States have established a new level of cooperation, extending beyond sales F-16 fighter jets to include Black Sea security, support for Ukraine and collaboration with the defense industry. Turkish aid to Ukraine includes armed drones and cluster bombsand the country also forced the Montreux Convention, which allows Ankara to regulate the passage of military ships through its straits in times of war. In addition, Turkey has provided NATO with 155 millimeter shell And protected Airspace of NATO countries in the Black Sea region. The country also facilitated a cereal business between Ukraine and Russia to avoid a global food crisis.

More recently, US-Turkey relations have played an important role during the recent escalation between Israel and Iran. Turkey acted as a mediator prevent a regional war between the United States and Iran and limit reciprocal responses from Iran and Israel. Even though the conflict in Gaza could potentially harm U.S.-Turkey relations, Ankara and Washington must understand that resolving this war through a short-term ceasefire and a long-term two-state solution fundamentally does not concern their bilateral relations.

The Syrian puzzle

Turkey and the United States have identified areas of collaboration, but differences have yet to be resolved. The situation in Syria is particularly worrying, as any further escalation there could potentially disturb recent progress in U.S.-Turkey relations and forcing Turkish policymakers to confront the looming unconventional security threat on their doorstep.

If the United States fails to provide a solution to Turkey's national security problems, Russia and Iran could exploit this scenario and once again use Syria to carry out their activities. pressure on Turkey. Ultimately, Russia and Iran want to reassert full control of Syrian territory for the benefit of President Bashar al-Assad and oust Turkey.

There is more than four millions Syrians currently living in northwest Syria. If the conflict were to escalate or internally displaced persons (IDP) camps along the Turkish-Syrian border were deliberately targeted, this could lead to increased migration into Turkey. In fact, the United Nations warned in 2019, a military escalation in Syria's Idlib governorate could result in up to two million refugees. Turkey already has the largest refugee population in the world, and with the anti-refugees feelings Increasing in the country, an influx of new refugees would be disastrous for Turkish domestic politics. Furthermore, Turkish soldiers are currently stationed on the ground in the area. As long as Russia maintains Air superiority in northwest Syria, Turkish soldiers risk being injured. Russia was directly responsible for the deaths of Turkish soldiers on numerous occasions, with the deadliest incident occurring in 2020 when thirty-four Turkish soldiers were killed in a single air strike carried out by the regime of Bashar al-Assad during a Russian and Syrian offensive. (Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and some anonymous Turkish officers claimed that Russia was behind the attack, but Russia denied responsibility.)

Furthermore, from the American perspective, maintaining the status quo in Syria means maintaining the democratic autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria (TODAY) created by the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which Turkey is determined to destroy. The territory controlled by DAANES is predominantly Arab, but the Kurdish YPG holds significant control in the political, military and social spheres through a single socialist party. doctrine. Each day that passes risks a new incursion by Ankara. It is not possible for Turkey and the United States to count on the current relative calm in Syria continuing.

To progress, both countries must think big. The arguments that have dominated U.S.-Turkey relations over the past decade are no longer valid. Rather than focusing solely on the fight against terrorism, a broader geopolitical perspective must be considered. This shift is crucial because it allows Ankara and Washington to engage in a more strategic dialogue, which could pave the way for long-term solutions beyond immediate tactical concerns. It is time for the leaders of both nations to come together, show courage, and chart a new course.

It would be an important and positive step if a agreement could be made in Syria, where Russia, Iran, Turkey and the United States are currently present militarily. Currently, despite collaboration between Iran and Russia, NATO allies find themselves on opposing sides, trying to balance Tehran and Moscow's alliance on their own. At a time when the United States is allocate $61 billion for Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel, it seems wrong that this country is considering withdrawing from Syria. The divergence between the United States and Turkey in Syria over counterterrorism tactics and priorities appears misplaced.

It would be beneficial for decision-makers to work together to find a common approach this would require the unification of Turkish and American spheres of influence in Syria. The United States could trade its support for the YPG in exchange for the Turkish military taking over most of the missions of American troops deployed in Syria and the United States. preservation gains of Syrian Kurds in the country. In this particular scenario, the United States would hand over the task of handling ISIS prisoners and their families to local Sunni Arabs and Turkey, with the United States overseeing the process.

This would transform the Syrian conflict from a three-way battle into a two-way battle, and thus pave the way for a political resolution. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 describes a period of transition between the Syrian government and the opposition. However, the United States currently supports a third faction, the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces. This is not part of the resolution and indirectly helps Russia and Iran block the political process.

Such an agreement would have a positive impact on NATO and be of great geopolitical importance. Resolving the conflict in Syria would be a decisive step forward. Having restored bilateral trust and transformed Syria from a dispute to a cooperative one, the two NATO allies could strengthen their cooperation in other theaters to advance the interests of the Alliance. Furthermore, in the context of the Middle East, an agreement could pave the way for better collaboration between Turkey and the United States in Iraq.

THE cancelation Erdoan's visit is only a symptom of a larger problem. Ankara and Washington must take a broader perspective and be willing to make strategic concessions to manage and resolve the issues that divide them. The changing nature of conflicts in the Turkish region requires a new approach that values ​​conventional alliances while recognizing new geopolitical realities.

Syria is the key to stable and strong relations. Otherwise, Turkey and the United States will not be able to realize the potential of their relations and further regional escalation may occur. undermine all recent progress of the partnership. Ankara and Washington must not allow this to happen.

dare zkizilcik is a non-resident researcher for the Syria Project under the Atlantic Council Middle East Programs.

