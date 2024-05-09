Welcome Mr Xi Jinping: Red carpet for Chinese President in Serbia and Hungary

The facade of the Genex Tower, an imposing 35-story skyscraper, the tallest in Belgrade, was covered with a gigantic hologram in China's national colors. Below it was a message: “Warm welcome to our distinguished Chinese friends. » A sea of ​​Chinese flags of all sizes was displayed on the streets and highways. Tens of thousands of residents of the Serbian capital greeted them vigorously, enthusiastically cheering the arrival of the illustrious guest. It looked like a scene from a Berlanga film, but with a visitor from the Far East who didn't pass by. The cry seemed unanimous: welcome, Mr. Xi Jinping.

Serbia presented a gift to the Chinese president on Wednesday a festive and colorful welcome party. Similar scenes were experienced this Thursday in Hungary. Xi was received in style, with another mass bath, in Budapest. The leader of the Asian superpower, who is traveling accompanied by an unusual entourage of more than 400 officials and senior Communist Party officials, including several ministers, marked a diplomatic touch with this effusive welcome from his two main allies within of a Europe that threatens Beijing in a trade war.

While the main European leaders try to keep a certain distance and have applied protectionist policies to limit China's influence on the continent, the governments of nationalists Viktor Orban (Hungary) and Aleksandar Vucic (Serbia) are running and opening all their doors to Beijing, eager to deepen economic ties.

Agreements

Xi Jinping arrived in Belgrade with 29 succulent economic cooperation agreements and in Budapest with 16 others. The two countries, recipients of two-thirds of total Chinese investment in Europe over the past two decades, are committed to continuing to support the new Silk Road, the flagship infrastructure project. of the Chinese president who will finance the future rail link between the two capitals.

At stops in Serbia and Hungary, Xi did not have to address sensitive issues like those he discussed Monday in Paris on support for Russia, disputes over electric car subsidies and human rights . But he was also courted publicly and privately by Emmanuel Macron, aware of the need for France to maintain good trade relations and the Asian giant's growing weight on the turbulent geopolitical table.

After five years without setting foot in Europe's backyard, Xi wanted to convey several messages with this trip: the Chinese government seeks to overthrow the great influence of the United States on the old continent, it wants to make it clear that decoupling that he promotes will not be easy for Brussels to reduce its economic dependence on China and calls into question the role of NATO as guarantor of collective defense.

On this last point, the Chinese leader was very transparent by accepting his arrival in Serbia on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombings at the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, where three Chinese journalists died. “We should never forget it. The Chinese people value peace, but we will never allow such a tragic story to happen again,” Xi wrote in a letter published in a Serbian newspaper.

Xi visited the former embassy complex on Wednesday to inaugurate the Chinese Cultural Center, one of the largest in Europe, while some newspapers in Beijing recalled that it was American planes which dropped the bombs and that they do not believe the official version. an accident.

With President Vucic, the Chinese leader explored a free trade agreement signed by the two countries and reiterated Beijing's commitment to continue funding roads, bridges and new facilities. They also talked about the Chinese-funded railway that will connect Belgrade to Budapest and will also have a connection to the port of Piraeus, Greece, also controlled by China.

But the Chinese projects that concern Brussels the most are those that Xi is overseeing during his trip to Hungary, a country halfway between its membership in the EU and NATO, and its proximity to China and Russia. Like Beijing, Orban government opposes US and EU sanctions to Vladimir Putin's regime for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and continues to buy most of its fuel from Moscow.

As the European Commission investigates Chinese state subsidies for the electric vehicle industry and considers increasing customs duties on the import of such cars from the current 10% to protect the European market, Orban is preparing to open his country to Chinese industrialists.

The Hungarian prime minister will accompany Xi Jinping to the southern city of Pcs to announce that Chinese company Great Wall Motor will open China's first electric car factory in the EU there.