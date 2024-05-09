Two statements by Jokowi regarding the regional elections: Not proposing acceleration and opportunity for Kaesang in Bekasi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi answer the question of holding regional elections or 2024 regional elections. From the certainty of schedules to opportunities for the people closest to you. Jokowi made a statement regarding the simultaneous regional elections during a question and answer session after visiting Pasar Baru Karawang, Karawang Regency, West Java, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Do not apply for acceleration Jokowi assures that the 2024 regional elections will be held as planned. The President said the government was not proposing to speed up regional elections. “Currently, there is no such thing as speeding up or bringing forward regional elections. (Again in November) yes, there is no submission on this matter,” Jokowi said when meeting in Pasar Baru Karawang, Karawang Regency, West Java, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Voting in this year's regional elections is scheduled for November 27, 2024. However, the People's Representative Council or DPR proposes to accelerate the implementation from November to September 2024. This is possible thanks to the draft law (RUU) regarding the fourth amendment to Law Number 1 of 2015. Previously, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian explained that at the beginning, the possibility of speeding up the elections was discussed. However, time is running out with the stages of the presidential election. In addition, the Constitutional Court is still considering cases regarding disputes over the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections. “As for the calendar, I don't think there will be any changes. It is still November 27,” Tito said at the conference. KPU Office, Jakarta, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Kans Kaesang Advertisement National Volunteers Pro Prabowo-Gibran (Pa-Gi) encouraged Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run in the Bekasi City regional elections in 2024. On Monday, May 6, 2024, they visited the office of the DPC of the National Awakening Party of the city of Bekasi. a selection form to Kaesang. General President of Pro Pa-Gi Volunteers, Richard Efendi Siregar, said the candidacy for PSI General President was supported by a number of elements ranging from community organizations, non-governmental organizations to community leaders. Asked about Kaesang's chances, Jokowi did not want to comment much. The President asked PSI to ask this question directly. “It’s a party issue,” said the former DKI Jakarta governor. Jokowi is also reluctant to associate with candidates wishing to run in certain regions. For example, Central Java Regional Police Chief Ahmad Luthfi is running in the Central Java gubernatorial election. Luthfi has more than ten years of experience in Central Java. He is a friend of National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo – who was deputy police chief when Jokowi was mayor of Solo. Jokowi suggested that Luthfi's decision to become a candidate for governor of Central Java had nothing to do with him. “These are personal wishes, please ask the party or person concerned. For a few questions about the regional elections, ask me, what do you think?” Editors Choice: Reasons why UIN Jakarta increases UKT: market prices tend to increase

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1865670/dua-pernyataan-jokowi-soal-pilkada-tak-ajukan-percepatan-serta-peluang-kaesang-di-bekasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos