PM Modi is blatantly racist by bringing skin color into election debate: Chidambaram





Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File | Photo credit: PTI

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being racist by bringing skin color into the election debate, and said the opposition's support for Yashwant Sinha during the Presidential election was not based on skin color. In an article on X, he said that in the last election for the post of President of India, there were two candidates, Droupadi Murmu and Mr. Sinha. While the BJP and its allies backed Ms Murmu, he said 17 opposition parties, including the Congress, supported Mr Sinha. “Support for a candidate was not based on skin color. Opposition to a candidate was also not based on skin color. Support or opposition was a political decision, and every voter was going by their party’s decision,” the former Union minister said. “Why did the honorable Prime Minister introduce skin color into the election debate,” he asked. “The Prime Minister's remarks are completely irrelevant and blatantly racist,” the Congress leader alleged. In the last election for the post of President of India, there were two candidates – Smt Draupadi Murmu and Shri Yashwant Sinha. The BJP and its allies supported Smt Murmu. 17 opposition parties, including Congress, backed Mr Sinha Support for a candidate was not based on – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 9, 2024 Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over its party chief Sam Pitroda's comments on skin color and asserted that his countrymen would not tolerate insults based on skin color. Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr Modi said he now understood that the national party was seeking to defeat President Murmu in the presidential election because his “skin color is dark”. Mr. Pitroda's comments that people in the east of the country looked like Chinese, while those in the south looked like Africans, sparked controversy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pm-modi-blatantly-racist-by-bringing-in-skin-colour-in-poll-debate-chidambaram/article68156560.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos