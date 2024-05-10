Former NI secretary tells Covid inquiry of 'concerns' Stormont could collapse at end of 2020 | News

Sir Brandon Lewis, pictured here left with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson Author: Chris BrennanPosted 8 hours ago



Former Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Brandon Lewis said he feared the Stormont Executive could collapse in autumn 2020 as tensions rose between ministers over whether to extend Covid restrictions.

Giving evidence to the UK's Covid-19 inquiry, Sir Brandon also said he was surprised when the Irish government closed schools in the early months of the pandemic, just a day after having a conversation with the the country's Deputy Prime Minister on the need for consistent messaging across the island.

Stormont's power-sharing institutions were restored in January 2020 after a three-year collapse.

But the new executive immediately found itself faced with the challenge of dealing with the Covid pandemic, introducing a series of restrictions to try to limit the spread of the virus.

In November, during a series of executive meetings, Stormont ministers struggled to agree on extending lockdown measures as the second wave of the virus spread.

Sir Brandon, who was then Secretary of State, said ministers were frustrated with each other.

He told the inquest: “I remember during that period being afraid that the Executive would collapse again.

“One of the ministers had talked about resigning, simply out of frustration with the way things were going.

“It wasn't so much about the decisions themselves as it was about the process, the documents arriving late or inappropriate, the leaks during the meeting.

“There was real frustration with each other. It was a very, very difficult time.”

Sir Brandon said tensions within the Executive had spilled over into the public following the attendance of Sinn Fein members at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020.

He also pointed out that Sir David Sterling had retired as head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in August 2020, but that the then Prime Minister, Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Prime Minister of at the time, Michelle O'Neill, had failed to agree on a replacement.

The inquest also showed the outcome of a telephone conversation between Sir Brandon and the then Tanaist, Simon Coveney, on March 11, 2020.

The conversation focused on the need for consistent messaging between the two jurisdictions in the fight against Covid.

But the next day, the Irish government announced the closure of schools.

Lead counsel for the inquiry, Clair Dobbin KC, questioned whether this had become a “cause of some difficulty” for ministers in the Stormont power-sharing executive.

Sir Brandon said: “Absolutely right, yes.

“That certainly posed a problem. A few days before, Simon Coveney and I were discussing how we work together, keep each other informed, should there be any differences, which is likely when two sovereign governments make decisions and the Northern Ireland Executive with its powers, so that we at least understand what they are so that we can manage them.

“And then we were all surprised. I was actually in Washington DC when the taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) came out to Washington and made this announcement.

“It came as a complete surprise to everyone and it was surprising, knowing that we had all just talked about working together.”

He added: “This immediately raised a question mark: if the Irish government has a reason to do this, why isn’t everyone doing it?

“For the whole of the UK government it created a problem, but it was a particular problem in Northern Ireland because of the lack of notice and the lack of understanding of why they were doing it.”