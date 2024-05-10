Politics
Hungary rolls out the red carpet for Xi on the final leg of his European tour | Xi Jinping
Hungary rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping in a display of warmth that contrasted with the rest of the EU's distrust of China's stance on trade, global politics and human rights. man.
On the third and final leg of his first European tour in five years, Xi was solemnly welcomed by Hungarian President Tams Sulyok at Buda Castle in Budapest before holding talks with Viktor Orbn. The Hungarian prime minister, the EU's longest-serving leader, has sought to deepen ties with Beijing and blocked EU motions criticizing China's human rights abuses.
After the meeting, China's state news agency Xinhua reported that China and Hungary decided to elevate their ties to the level of an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era. China has used a similar formula to describe its relations with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Venezuela.
Orbn said the two countries would expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry. In a significant departure from the European mainstream, the Hungarian prime minister said he supported China's peace plan for Ukraine. Western leaders have criticized the 12-point plan, released in 2023, because it does not call on Russia to withdraw its forces or return territory.
Xi arrived in Hungary on Wednesday evening, after stopovers in Serbia and France, and was greeted at the airport by Orbn. Welcome to Hungary, President Xi, Orbn posted on X with a photo of the two men shaking hands and smiling warmly.
Orbn's political director, Blasz Orbn, no relation, told local media that Xi's visit was confirmation of the effectiveness of Hungary's connectivity strategy. In a article for Euronews, he wrote that Europe must also recognize that the evolving geopolitical environment requires a careful connectivity strategy and he hopes that calmer heads will soon have a chance to prevail.
In 2019, the EU declared China a systemic rival and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last year that Europe needed to de-risk its relationship with Beijing, meaning, in part, reducing its dependence on Chinese supply chains.
Hungary, which is celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations with Beijing, has distanced itself from European strategy.
The central European country has received billions in Chinese investment and is home to Huawei's largest base outside of China. Chinese carmaker BYD will soon open an electric vehicle factory in Szeged, southern Hungary, its first battery car production line in Europe, creating a big challenge for European companies in the heart of the EU .
In comments reported by China's official Xinhua news agency, Xi said Sino-Hungarian relations were now at their best level in history.
The two sides should adhere to win-win cooperation, expand cooperation in various fields within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation, and synergize their respective development strategies, Xi said.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said 16 to 18 cooperation agreements would be signed during Xi's visit, one of which could concern a large-scale infrastructure project as part of China's vast belt and road.
Meanwhile, a Hungarian lawmaker from the opposition Momentum party told the Associated Press that he and a colleague were approached by a group of men on Wednesday while trying to place EU flags on a bridge in Budapest.
Mrton Tompos said the men, all wearing red baseball caps, confronted him to ensure that no flags or symbols referring to Tibet or Taiwan, claimed by China, would be hung on the route of the Xi's procession.
The visit to Hungary followed a similarly friendly welcome in Serbia, where President Aleksandar Vui told Xi that Taiwan was China. Serbia has long supported China's claim to the self-governing island and enjoys Beijing's support for its claim to Kosovo.
In France, von der Leyen warned Xi that Europe would not hesitate to protect its industries from Chinese state-subsidized electric cars, steel, solar and wind technologies. The European Commission is promoting an alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative, a global gateway, to finance infrastructure projects around the world.
