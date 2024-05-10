Politics
Erdogangovt wants to silence critics by calling them agents of the new law
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government aims to punish dissidents as agents by amending the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). THE new The regulation, which is expected to be presented to Parliament for approval soon, is expected to be adopted before the legislative break for the July 1 summer vacation.
According to reports in pro-government media, a series of proposals called the 9th Judicial Package includes new sanctions for espionage under the auspices of what is called “Agents of influence,previously absent from the TCK. The term will be added to the definitions of“spying»And“spying»in the code.
The amendment aims to identify individuals who influence public opinion by spreading propaganda against Turkey, although they appear to favor that country's interests. Additionally, people spreading anti-Turkish views via social media will also be classified as agents of influence under the new regulations. These individuals are defined as those who disrupt the economic, social or public order of the country.
Tougher penalties for espionage are also on the agenda. Governmentsagenda. According to the draft amendment, offenses under Title“Crimes against state secrets and espionage»in the TCK, which involve the destruction or obtaining of documents related to Statesecurity or its internal or external political interests, could result in prison sentences of eight to 12 years. People who commit the same crime during wartime face life in prison, while those who obtain information regarding State security could face sentences ranging from three to eight years. Life in prison is proposed for people who disclose classified information for political or military espionage purposes.
Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun, following recent police operations targeting Israeli spy networks in Turkey, suggests that the government was working on new legislation to prevent foreign countries from spying in Türkiye.
In a series of operations earlier this year, Turkish authorities arrested dozens of people suspected of planning kidnappings and participating in espionage for Israel's Mossad intelligence service. , which led to the arrest of more than 20 suspects. Tun said on March 8 that 63 people had been arrested in Turkey for alleged spying for Israel since 2021, rising to 65 with the arrest of two more in April.
The amendment proposed by the Turkish government shares similar intentions with Russia the Foreign Agents Law, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used to imprison or intimidate international journalists who refuse to register as foreign agents. Furthermore, Georgia isCurrentlypreparing to enact a foreign agents law similar toRussia. On Wednesday, the European Union warned Georgia that the adoption of such a law would hinder progress towards EU membership. On May 1, thousands of Georgians, including many young people, staged a large demonstration against the law in the capital Tbilisi. Dozens ofThousands of Georgians took to the streets to oppose the legislation, fearing it would harm theirfrom Georgiaaspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.
Erdogan's Turkish regime, with its media influence and control over the justice system, can easily label or punish its opponents as terrorists, spies or traitors. Turkey faces seriousproblems concerning the independence of the judiciary. Courtsincluding the Constitutional Court is under the tight control of the Erdogan government. According to the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2023, Turkey was ranked 117th out of 142 countries, dropping one rank from 2022. The country was ranked 137th in 2023. conditions ofconstraints on governmental powers and 133rd in matters of fundamental rights.
In 2022, Turkey adopted a highly controversial media law. strong criticism from legal experts and journalists for introducing media censorship. It also included censorship and protection provisions in favor of the Turkish intelligence agency (MT).
Under the new law, if There isreasonable suspicion that documents belonging to MTare usedin publications, MT has the powerto take actionto block content, and journalists in possession of such material face criminal prosecution. Regardless of the accuracy of the information, the use of MT materials in reporting is prohibited.
With new articles added in 2022 at TCK, the crime ofpublicly disseminate misleading informationwas detailed for the first time. A person who spreads disinformation is definedasa person who publicly disseminates false information about internal and external security, public order or the general health of the country in a manner calculated to disturb the public peace, with the sole purpose of causing anxiety, fear or panic among the public. Those who commit this crimeTo be condemnedto imprisonmentbetween one andthree years. If the accused hidesheor commits it within the framework of the activity of a terrorist organization, the sanction will bebe increasedA half.
